What will €325,000 buy in Cyprus, Canada, France, Italy and Connemara?

Ireland: Carraroe

This four-bedroom 140sq m house is a short walk from the village of Carraroe, in Connemara. Though in need of some upgrading as its Ber is E1, the real selling point of this house is its lake views. Sitting on just under an acre, with a garage and greenhouse, it could make a superb family or holiday home given its views of the natural landscape, and proximity to a number of unspoilt beaches including Trá an Dóilín, famous for its clear waters.

Price €325,000

Agent DNG

Cyprus: Limassol

This 83sq m two-bedroom apartment in the quiet area of Agia Paraskevi benefits from an 11sq m covered terrace with mountain views. Communal facilities include private parking, a swimming pool and the unit, which is being sold fully furnished, is close to a number of beaches in Limassol and all the amenities in the city.

Price €325,000

Agent sothebysrealty.com

France: Camburat

Lying on almost 2.5 acres, this generous 247sq m house is full of detail including overhead beams, herringbone parquet and superb period fireplaces. In need of some upgrading, it has a southwesterly aspect with a swimming pool and wooded gardens, which also have a large workshop. Despite appearing miles from nowhere, it’s 6km to the nearest shop, hospital and schools.

Price €325,000

Agent selectionhabitat.com

Italy: Aosta

There’s quite a bit of space in this four-bedroom semidetached house near the lovely town of Asti. It extends to 310sq m and is at the end of a quiet lane, a few kilometres from the Rocchetta Tanaro National Park. It is set over two levels and was restored a few years ago while still retaining many original features such as Cotto stone flooring, brick ceilings and a Luserna stone staircase. There’s also a cellar, laundry room and spacious garage.

Price €325,000

Agent verdeabitare.it

Canada: Quebec

This two-bedroom haven is on a third of an acre on the shores of Lac Morin, just a 25-minute drive from Quebec. It is accessible all year round, and has an open-plan layout with super views over the lake from both downstairs rooms and a terrace off the main bedroom upstairs. Dating from the 1970s, the property has sunset views due to its aspect, and will suit nature lovers due to its tranquil location.

Price CAN$493,000/€327,625

Agent sothebysrealty.com