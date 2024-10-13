Greyhound bins imposing price increase of €2.99 a month

Greyhound says 'changes in nationwide recycling processes' were among the factors contributing to the price increase that will be effective from the start of November. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

One of the largest waste collection companies in the State has written to customers outlining details of a fresh round of price hikes which will kick in from the beginning of next month. Greyhound Recycling, which has around 150,000 domestic customers in the Dublin area making it the second largest provider in the capital, said it was imposing a price increase of €2.99 a month as a result of rising costs facing its operation.

The price rise of more than 10 per cent comes despite a dramatic fall in the general rate of inflation over recent months. It is currently less than 1 per cent, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Greyhound said “changes in nationwide recycling processes” were among the factors contributing to the price increase that will be effective from the start of November. While it did not elaborate one key shift that has hit the revenue waste companies this year has been the introduction of the deposit return scheme in February. Since then aluminium cans and PET plastic bottles have been largely recycled directly through retailers, with waste companies missing out on revenue of up to €15 million over the course of a year.

“While general inflation has eased many costs for businesses continue to rise,” Greyhound Recycling said in a letter sent to customers late last week. “Factors such as disposal fees, levies, and changes in nationwide recycling processes have all contributed to this increase.

READ MORE

“Despite our best efforts to absorb most of these rising costs some adjustments are now necessary to continue providing the high-quality service you expect. From November 1st, 2024, there will be an additional €2.99 per month on your Greyhound account. We fully understand that price changes are unwelcome, and we’ve worked hard to minimise the impact on you,” the letter concluded.