Georgian terrace in Ranelagh with views of magnificent copper church dome for €950,000

Following the line of a tributary of the river Swan, the curved terrace of Bessborough Parade in Ranelagh is something of a hidden gem. Despite being equidistant from the villages of Rathmines and Ranelagh – located just off Mountpleasant Avenue – it’s a remarkably quiet spot. It dates from about 1846 and is believed to be named after the fourth earl of Bessborough, John Ponsonby, and can be found by taking the first left after Corrigan’s pub when going towards the Grand Canal.

It last sold in 2020 for €875,000, according to the Property Price Register, well over its asking price of €795,000 at the time.

The terrace of just 16 houses has views of the magnificent copper dome of Mary Immaculate Refuge of Sinners Church in Rathmines, which was, according to Rathmines Parish website, a replacement for one destroyed by fire. According to parish notes, it is believed that this dome, which now dominates the Rathmines skyline, was built in Glasgow but was originally destined for a Russian Orthodox church before the Russian Revolution of 1917.

Previous owners engaged Mesh Architects to design a sympathetic extension that added a cantilevered bathroom with a zinc oriel window, so you have views of the garden while in the bath. Mesh also converted the attic, adding a further 21sq m of space to give a total floor area of 137sq m (1,470sq ft). Accessed by a hardwood staircase, the attic is bathed in light thanks to Velux skylights and is currently used as guest accommodation.

Inside, the late Georgian house retains its original front door and fanlight, while the two interconnecting reception rooms have feature fireplaces and shuttered sash windows.

Beyond is a newly fitted kitchen and to the rear is a plumbed utility, loo and a door that leads to a pretty L-shaped garden – which has now been cleared back to expose original stone walls – since the property was last for sale.

Two double bedrooms lie on the first floor; the main one runs the full width of the property, while a third, currently used as an office, lies on the return alongside the bathroom, where you have a private view of the garden from the bath.

Out front, there’s parking on the street while secure gated access to a rear lane offers pedestrian and bicycle access.

In terms of location, it is bang in the middle of two of the most desirable areas to live in the city, Ranelagh and Rathmines, with a great choice of schools, amenities and transport links.

In excellent order, number 7 Bessborough Parade, which is Ber exempt, is now on the market through Young’s Estate Agents seeking €950,000.