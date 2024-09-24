What will €265,000 buy in Dublin and Wicklow?

Country

Address: 26 Blainroe Cottages, Blainroe, Co Wicklow

Agent: Dooley Poynton Auctioneers

Situated within walking distance from Blainroe Golf Club with its private beach, and close to the renowned beach at Brittas Bay, this one-bedroom, end-terrace cottage extends to 60sq m. Set over two levels, the recently refurbished D1-rated property has a German Timbercraft kitchen, a wood-burning stove and lies in a small development complete with a small lake – crossed by a wooden footbridge. It has a southeast-facing patio, private parking and is in close proximity to the N11.

Plus: Lovely cottage close to walks, golf and the beach.

Minus: Ber is D1.

Town

Address: 69 Rivervale, river Road, Ashtown, Dublin 15

Agent: DNG Phibsboro

Dating from 2003, this one-bedroom apartment lies on the second floor and extends to 46sq m. Located within walking distance to amenities such as the Luas at Ashtown, the Phoenix Park and the Royal Canal, the unit has a south-facing balcony overlooking communal gardens and comes with a designated underground car parking space.

Plus: Convenient location.

Minus: Ber is E2.