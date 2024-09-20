Dermot Bannon-designed cottage with central courtyard in Blackrock for €1.05m

Address : 5 Avoca Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €1,050,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Expect the unexpected when you walk through the hall door of number 5 Avoca Place. Behind the humble facade lies a modern architectural gem, filled with light and glass with a long extension running to the end of the back garden, wrapped around a tranquil, private southwest-facing courtyard with granite water feature. It’s like stepping into the Tardis and seeing all this crafted space opening out before you.

It also looks just like the kind of design Dermot Bannon would do, so it’s no surprise to learn that he was the architect tasked with transforming what was a rundown terraced cottage into a light-filled contemporary home. You can see the entire project unfold on series five, episode six of Room to Improve on the RTÉ Player, and it’s an impressive job, marked by Bannon’s attention to fine details and an instinct for balancing style with functionality – with just the right amount of daring.

Happily the owners, John Rochford and Lee Benn, were open to Bannon’s ideas, which entailed demolishing almost the entire house apart from the facade, although they did bring some of their own ideas to the table, including a large bookshelf in the family room that swings out to become a room divider when needed, and a sliding wardrobe door that leads in to a hidden en suite.

Number 5 Avoca Place measures 119sq m (1,280sq ft) with a C1 Ber, and is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.05 million.

Behind wrought-iron railings and a small front garden is the charming facade, with new double-glazed sash window on either side of the front door. Inside, the ceilings are vaulted, giving a great sense of headroom, with Velux rooflights to let the light flood in and recessed lighting for night-time ambience.

The hallway allows your line of vision to reach the entire length of the house, all the way to the family/livingroom at the very back. Oak parquet hardwood flooring and bright polished tiles provide luxury underfoot, and the sash windows have new shutters.

To the left is a small double bedroom that could also be a study or office, and the lounge to the right has feature fireplace with limestone surround, gas fire and marble base. This is the beginning of a stunning open-plan space incorporating lounge, kitchen, diningroom and family room. Three large Velux rooflights take a commanding position over the kitchen, and the whole space is uncluttered, leaving lots of room for guests to gather for a party.

Large glass sliding doors lead out from the diningroom to the lovely Travertine courtyard, which is not overlooked, and enjoys the sun for most of the day. The main bedroom also has large glass sliding doors opening out to the courtyard; the bedroom also has built-in wardrobes, with one door leading into the en suite, with tiled floor, walls with recessed storage shelves, wall-mounted mirror, walk-in power shower and Velux window. The main bathroom is off the hallway and has a bath along with a power shower.

The livingroom to the back also opens out to the courtyard, and it can be separated from the kitchen and dining area by simply swinging the bookshelf out from the wall to create a cosy, private space.

The location of 5 Avoca Place is ideal: just a three-minute walk from Blackrock village, Blackrock Shopping Centre and Frascati Centre, with bus routes in to town, Aircoach to Dublin Airport and Dart routes within easy reach. Lazy Days cafe just a few doors up and Carysfort National School just around the corner. Other schools within the vicinity include Blackrock College, Willow Park, St Mary’s, Sion Hill and St Andrew’s.