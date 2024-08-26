Elegant three-bed transformation on Rathgar’s Garville Road for, €1.75m

Address : 11 Garville Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Price : €1,750,000 Agent : DNG

What a difference six years makes. The last time the house occupying the site at 11 Garville Road in Rathgar was up for sale was in 2018, when it was sublet in multiple units. Then measuring 153sq m (1,657sq ft), the way it was laid out in seven flats meant that its period details were hidden (and therefore protected) behind partitions, fake ceilings and the like.

Roll on six years and what were seven flats are now transformed back into a three-bedroom 211sq m (2,271sq ft) house in turnkey condition. Its front garden was widened as a vehicular entrance as per planning granted in 2008, so it has the added benefit of off-street parking behind electronic gates. It was completely renovated, refurbished and extended in 2020 when new plumbing, wiring and a combination of triple- and double-glazed windows were installed, as was underfloor heating on the ground floor.

Now with anthracite windows and front door – matching the railings out front – it’s in turnkey condition and its Ber of B2 is impressive given it retains its coving, period details and original fireplaces.

Off the front hallway are two interconnecting reception rooms laid out as a family room and a livingroom respectively. To the front, an elegant livingroom has an inset wood-burning stove in the fireplace. Beyond that, the more laid-back family room has walls of storage, and exposed stone marks the spot where a range would have been – used to cook food and warm the room – when this Victorian house was first inhabited.

To the rear is a large open-plan kitchen, living and dining area that benefits from lots of light beaming in through walls of glass thanks to its southerly aspect. It’s a great space centred by a large marble-topped island complete with a Belfast sink and brass hardware.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, the principal of which occupies the entire width of the house. It is en suite and has a natural stone fireplace with an electric fire insert.

Also up here lies the family bathroom and large utility room, which benefits from good storage and is plumbed for a washing and a dryer.

Another flight of stairs will take you to the attic. Now full of light thanks to three Velux windows, it has additional built-in storage alongside lots of storage space under the eaves.

Outside to the rear lies a 45ft-long garden. Not overlooked, it has been landscaped and features a variety of plants and a patio, accessed from large sliding doors in the kitchen-livingroom.

It’s come a long way since Number 11 Garville Road was last on the market, which is reflected in its asking price of €1.75 million, selling through DNG.