Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Waterford and Wicklow

3 Albany, Killiney Hill Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

€1.15m, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Semidetached five-bedroom house extending to 198sq m (2,131sq ft). The property, in a Cairn Homes development of just 20 houses, is laid out over three floors and was painted and recarpeted in 2022. It has a low-maintenance rear garden and electric vehicle charger. Ber A3

On view: Strictly by appointment at lisneysir.com

108 Kenilworth Park, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W

€695,000, DNG

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house extending to 85sq m (915sq ft). The property, in a central location close to the villages of Harold’s Cross, Terenure, Rathgar and Rathmines, has a 60ft-long rear garden with rear pedestrian access. It retains many original features, including fireplaces, doors, ceiling coving and brass door handles. Ber E2

On view: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

6 Christendom Lane, Ferrybank, Co Waterford

€249,000, Liberty Blue Estate Agents

Semidetached three-bedroom house extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft). The property has French doors opening from a diningroom to the rear garden, which has paving stones and a patio. The house overlooks a green area to the front. It is near the new Waterford to New Ross greenway, and has a frequent bus service to the city centre. Ber B3

On view: Strictly by appointment at libertyblue.ie

3 Cluny Manor, Avondale Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

€1.25m, Sherry FitzGerald

This detached four-bedroom house extends to 175sq m (1,884sq ft), excluding the attic conversion. It has secure off-street parking behind automated gates, an air-to-water heating system, a car charging point, and direct access on both sides to a southeast-facing rear garden. Ber A3

On view: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Ballinanty, Greenan, Aughrim, Co Wicklow

Ballinanty, Greenan, Aughrim, Co Wicklow

€850,000, Quinn Property

This detached five-bedroom house extends to 247sq m (2,659sq ft). The house, set on 18.77 acres of lush landscape with stables, has two sets of electric gates, and a gravity-fed spring on its mature gardens, which also have a water feature. Ber C2

On view: Strictly by appointment at quinnproperty.ie