What will €255,000 buy in Italy, New Zealand, France, Norway and Clare?

Ireland: Co Clare

This two-bedroom cottage on a mature three-acre site dates from 1860 and has since been extended. It has eco electric storage heaters that benefit from solar panels, but the Ber is F so would benefit from the SEAI grants to improve insulation. The property also includes a large barn dating from 2000. It is about 5km from the village of Inagh, just off the Ennis-to-Lahinch road. Price €255,000. Agent sherryfitz.ie

Italy: Ragusa

This most interesting offering in the historic centre of the charming town of Modica is a stone’s throw from the 12th-century baroque church of San Giovanni. Two adjacent top-floor apartments, which combined measure 350sq m, are being offered for sale. The primary unit, with nine rooms, has some lovely period details such as original tiled flooring and opens to an internal courtyard. The second – used for staff in the past – has four rooms and an attic floor, storage room and two terraces. Price €260,000. Agent sothebysrealty.com

Norway: Valevag

With uninterrupted views of a fiord, this one-bedroom 44sq m cabin – with further beds in a mezzanine – has a 12m quay, a half-furnished annexe and a boat house with an electric boat lift. It dates from 1966 and features typical Scandinavian decor. The cabin is in a popular hiking area on the northern end of the Sveio peninsula. Price 2.89m NOK/€255,770. Agent eiendomsmegler1.no

France: Oradour-sur-Vayres

This striking period house at the end of a private driveway, enclosed by landscaped gardens, has three bedrooms and extends to 130sq m. The property is in a small hamlet. It has a large cellar, an elevated outdoor 6m x 3m swimming pool, a fountain and vegetable garden and lies on over half an acre of grounds. Due to its location and pool, it has rental potential. Price €254,400. Agent pragout-immo.fr

New Zealand: Hawkes Bay

This one-bedroom apartment on the east coast of the North Island in an area known for its beaches and wineries. It is close to the vibrant village of Ahuriri. The apartment is on the ground floor and has an open-plan layout. It opens out on to a large terrace through concertina doors – almost doubling its size. Communal facilities include pool and gym. It is close to boutiques, top restaurants and leisure facilities. Price 439,000NZD/€250,941. Agent sothebysrealty.com