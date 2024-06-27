Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Waterford and Galway

29 Sandymount Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4

€3.25m, Sherry FitzGerald

End-of-terrace five-bedroom house extending to 434sq m (4,672sq ft). The property, 350m from Sandymount village, has an independent entrance at garden level as it has operated as medical consulting rooms. It retains many of its original features and has a well-stocked, landscaped rear garden. Ber C3

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

15 Bowefield, Waterford city

15 Bowefield, Gracedieu, Waterford

€369,000, Barry Murphy Auctioneers

READ MORE

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 160sq m (1,722sq ft). The property is a five-minute drive from the city, a five-minute walk from the Waterford greenway and is laid out over three floors. Its elevated position allows views of the river Suir. Ber B3

On view Strictly by appointment at barrymurphy.ie

[ What will €325,000 buy in Roscommon and Dublin? ]

50 Pembroke Cottages, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

50 Pembroke Cottages, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

€595,000, DNG

One-bedroom midterrace cottage extending to 76sq m (818sq ft). The property has been refurbished, extended, rewired and replumbed. It has a new roof and insulation, with two further rooms at attic level. It is a few minutes from Herbert Park and all the amenities of Donnybrook. Ber B2

On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

2 Rockford Terrace, Deansgrange Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

2 Rockford Terrace, Deansgrange Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€595,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Midterrace two-bedroom house extending to 89sq m (956sq ft). The property, which dates from 1912, is a short walk from Blackrock and Monkstown, has a private rear courtyard and is close to excellent transport links including the Dart, the QBC and Aircoach. Ber D2

On view Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

Tonadooravaun, Renvyle, Co Galway

Tonadooravaun, Renvyle, Co Galway

€550,000, Matt O’Sullivan

Detached three-bedroom house extending to 143sq m (1,539sq ft). The property, which is oriented to maximise sea views from an elevated site, is on the Renvyle peninsula and a short stroll from local amenities in Tully village. It has been decorated in Hampton’s beach-house style and is close to a number of white sandy beaches and a scuba-diving centre. Ber E2

On view Strictly by appointment at mattosullivan.ie