What will €325,000 buy in Roscommon and Dublin?

This Roscommon home lies on over half an acre of land

Country

Address: Rinnagan, Lecarrow, Co Roscommon

Agent: Connaughton Auctioneers

Located a short drive from Lough Ree and the river Shannon, this three-bedroom farmhouse has been recently renovated and has a Ber of A3. Extending to 115sq m (1,238sq ft), it lies on over half an acre with an additional 8 acres and stables by negotiation. The property adjoins the renowned St John’s Wood, one of Ireland’s largest surviving ancient woodlands.

Plus: Turnkey A-rated house near historic woodlands

Minus: Grounds could do with some landscaping

Town

This Dublin 18 apartment is in a development with a childcare facility

Address: 14 East Courtyard, Tullyvale, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Agent: DNG

With excellent transport links – as it is a five-minute walk to the Luas and quality bus corridor with good access to the M50 and N11 – this 73sq m (786sq ft) C1-rated apartment has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a balcony, and comes with a designated car parking space. The development has a gym, swimming pool and childcare facility. It is a 10-minute drive to Dún Laoghaire, Dalkey and the beach at Killiney.

Plus: Bright apartment with excellent transport links

Minus: Management fees are €1,384 a year