What will €250,000 buy in France, Italy, Spain, Romania and Co Mayo?

Extending to a generous 550sq m, this five-bedroom house dates from 1881. With its eye catching signature blue-painted frames, it has a tower on the corner. Now restored, it has bright, good-sized rooms, a Finnish sauna, an office and vaulted cellar – which has brick flooring for temperature control. Outside is a lawn with fruit trees and the property has a summer kitchen with a bread and pizza oven, while a garage has spaces for two vehicles. Price: €245,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Ireland: Westport

Located about a 10-minute drive from the popular west of Ireland town, this three-bedroom 97sq m house is set back from the main road on a half-acre walled site. With mature trees and a large orchard, the D2-rated house has double-glazed timber sash windows, original terrazzo flooring and a detached garage. Price: €250,000. Agent: tot.ie

This three-bed apartment in Piacenza is in turnkey condition

Italy: Piacenza

Lying within the complex of Niviano Castle, this three-bedroom apartment is set over two floors. Extending to a generous 120sq m, the unit overlooks a sunny courtyard. In turnkey condition, it has a private 25sq m garage and lies 14km from the city of Piacenza – famous for its cheese – and nearby Parma, while surrounding hills are noted for their vineyards. Price: €235,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

This Saint-Savinien property boasts a cellar and a terrace

France: Saint-Savinien

Located in one of the prettiest villages in the region, this three-bedroom house extends to 110sq m and lies on a quarter of an acre site. Restored by current owners, who have called the place home for three decades, it is surrounded by well-stocked gardens, including fruit trees. With bucolic views of surrounding fields, the house has a cellar, an office and a shaded terrace. Price: €250,000. Agent: beauxvillages.com

This Torrevieja apartment has year-round rental potential

Spain: Torrevieja

With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this 84sq m apartment has an additional 36sq m of terrace with views of the sea. Located 40 minutes from Alicante International Airport, it has contemporary turnkey interiors. Bathed in natural light, the unit is five minutes’ drive from the marina and several sandy beaches, while restaurants, cafes and bars are a stone’s throw away. Due to its size, location and climate control, it has year-round rental potential. Price: €254,000. Agent: spotblue.com

