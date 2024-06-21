‘Laid-back coastal living’ at new Portmarnock homes from €635,000

Address : Skylark, St Marnock's Bay, Portmarnock, Co Dublin Price : €635,000 Agent : Savills New Homes and Noel Kelly Auctioneers

Joint agents Savills New Homes and Noel Kelly Auctioneers are launching three- and four-bedroom homes to the market at Skylark, the latest phase at Quintain’s St Marnock’s Bay development in Portmarnock, north Co Dublin.

Show houses are available to view on Saturday, June 22nd, and Sunday 23rd, from 11am to 1pm.

A total of 29 A-rated properties are being released, including a mix of three- and four-bedroom houses.

The three-beds start at €635,000, and range in area from 108sq m (1,162sq ft) to 117sq m (1,259sq ft) across terraced and semidetached units.

The four-beds start at €740,000, and range in size from 134sq m (1,442sq ft) to 146sq m (1,571sq ft) across terraced, semidetached and detached units.

Inside, the properties have kitchens by BeSpace featuring white matt and natural ribbed oak finishes with quartz countertops and splashbacks. There are built-in Bosch appliances included such as a fridge-freezer, dishwasher and induction hob, as well as an Elica extractor fan (subject to signed contracts being returned within 28 days).

Bathrooms come fitted with contemporary sanitary ware, floor and wall tiling, heated towel rails, bath screens and shower doors.

The bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes with a combination of railing and shelved storage, also by BeSpace.

Rationel windows are double-glazed on the ground floor with triple-glazing to bedrooms on the upper floors with noise-reduction glass.

Upon completion, a new two-acre park adjacent to the scheme will also be opened for residents.

There is also a recently opened retail centre at St Marnock’s Bay, which currently has a Centra convenience store and a pharmacy.

The location offers “the laid-back atmosphere of north Dublin coastal living”, according to the brochure, and as well as the amenities and eateries in Portmarnock, it also has Howth and Malahide close by.

These properties are about a five-minute drive to the 8km-long Velvet Strand beach and Portmarnock Golf Club, while the village is about a 15-minute walk away. There are two well-established primary schools and a secondary school in the area.

The local Dart station is less than a three-minute walk from Skylark, providing services of 20 minutes into Dublin city centre.