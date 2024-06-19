Move straight in: Turnkey three-bed a stone’s throw from Fairview Park for €465,000

Address : 63 Leinster Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3 Price : €465,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The redbrick terraced home at 63 Leinster Avenue sits on a quiet street about a two-minute walk from Fairview Park, just over the Tolka river. A giant blue and yellow striped tent has been set up in the park this summer, where CMAT and Fatboy Slim played last week. The Saw Doctors and Loyle Carner, among others, are set to grace the stage later this month.

The proximity of the park has been a highlight of the property for the young family who live there, one of the owners says, and they often take walks through Fairview Park to the promenade at Clontarf. Its handy location also allows the owners to walk to work in the city centre. Now upsizing due to the growth of family, they are placing this turnkey three-bedroom terrace on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €465,000.

Extending to 77sq m with a C2 Ber, number 63 Leinster Avenue has an attractive facade featuring a baby blue front door and sash windows. You enter the property into a long hallway leading to the bright, open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom. The property had already been renovated to modern standards when the owners bought it in 2021 – for €410,000, according to the price register – and they have looked after it extremely well, with fresh paint now on the walls throughout.

The living space sits to the front of the property with a large sash window on to the avenue, a built-in cabinet and television display unit and a cast-iron fireplace with original floral tiling. A plump grey velvet corner unit sofa suits the space perfectly.

The kitchen and dining area are to the rear of the ground floor, getting plenty of light from large French windows facing on to the southwest facing patio garden. The finish of the kitchen is likely to suit most tastes, with white, wooden units, a wood-effect countertop and white-marble-look metro tile splashback. A peninsula/two-level breakfast bar sections the space off from the dining area and provides further storage.

The rear patio is a good size, with loose stone to the rear, warm, wooden wall panelling and a storage container for bikes and the like. It has plenty of space for outdoor dining and barbecuing, and gets plenty of sun.

Upstairs there are two similar-sized double bedrooms, one to the front and one to the rear of the property, each with built-in wardrobes. The third bedroom is small at 2.2m by 2m, but makes a lovely nursery and could also work as an office. The bathroom to the rear of the property features decorative navy and white tiling underfoot, with a full-size bath and a shower attachment.

This immaculately presented, conveniently located property is likely to suit another small family, a couple or downsizers – none of whom would have to lift a finger once they unpack their belongings in this lovely, modern home.