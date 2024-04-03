Three-storey five-bed overlooking Clontarf promenade for €1.25m

Address : 305 Clontarf Road Clontarf Dublin 3 Price : €1,250,000 Agent : DNG Fairview

View this property on MyHome.ie

Number 305 Clontarf Road sits on the seafront at the end of Clontarf promenade, a mere stone’s throw from the wooden bridge leading out to Bull Island and Dollymount Strand. The five-bed, three-storey terrace was built in 1902, one of a block of four designed by an architect who had admired the Italian-style homes of Dalkey. He christened this house San Lorenzo, and the name is etched into its stained-glass front door.

This is an executor sale, and unsurprisingly the house will prove to be a substantial renovation project, but one with huge potential. The Ber rating of the generously sized 202sq m (2,174sq ft) property is E1, so there will be a lot to do in terms of retrofitting, insulation and decorating. It’s on the market with DNG, seeking €1.25 million.

It’s not a protected structure, so converting the front garden for parking shouldn’t be an issue. An enclosed porch protects the beautifully decorated front door, with stained-glass panelling. The hallway is long, with all period features intact, along with some carved plasterwork under the arch before the stairs.

Hallway with arch and stained-glass front door.

Drawing room with deep bay window.

View of concrete shelter on promenade and Poolbeg Lighthouse.

The drawingroom has original pitch-pine flooring and a wood and marble fireplace with green-tile inset, while a deep bay window gives tremendous views out over the seafront. The owner’s daughter recalls an ever-changing view through the seasons, and over the years loved winter days particularly, sitting by the fireside while storms lashed against the windows.

READ MORE

Large double doors open through to the diningroom, where there’s another working fireplace. The window here overlooks the garden, and this could make a lovely second reception room. Alternatively, one might decide to leave the doors open to create a single, stunning, dual-aspect space.

Dining room.

Kitchen with conservatory at end.

At the end of the hall lies the kitchen, which is functional but dated. There’s a large alcove here that probably once housed the kitchen range but now contains a wood-burning stove. Illuminated by a bright sash window, the kitchen is long with a conservatory at its end that offers another large living area. This is an obvious space to be reconfigured, as there is no bathroom or utility at this level.

The garden was designed by the owner as a wildlife haven, but it is now rather overgrown. At 130ft long, it presents enormous potential, with rear access to a lane off Seafield Close. It would be possible to knock the shed at the end and build a carport, or subject to planning permission, a mews house.

There are four bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. One of the bedrooms has the same beautiful deep bay window as the drawingroom. It’s a serene space, flooded with natural light. Put a desk at the window along with a deep armchair and this would be the perfect spot to while away the hours reading and soaking up the expansive sea views.

First floor bedroom with deep bay window and sea views.

Bedroom with pitch pine floors.

Small bedroom with sea views.

Bedroom overlooking back garden.

There’s another small bedroom with sea views at the front of the house, and converting this into an en suite with a bath taking in the views could be something for a new owner to consider. This room could alternatively serve as a study or a very lucky child’s bedroom. Another large double room lies behind the main bedroom, with wardrobes and pitch-pine flooring. To the rear of the house there’s a fourth bedroom with a large sash window.

A second flight of stairs leads to the second floor, where there is a huge space currently divided between a large bedroom with sloping eaves and two windows overlooking the sea, and a large bathroom.

Second floor bedroom with sea views.

Family bathroom on first floor with mosaic blue tiles.

Back garden with rear access to lane.

This property exudes a beguiling combination of charm, character and potential. Whoever buys this property will, once they have gone through the renovations, find themselves the proud owner of a stunning seafront home with all the amenities of nearby Clontarf on their doorstep.