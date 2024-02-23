Immaculate two-bed Sorrento Road mews for €680,000

Address : 1 Sorrento Mews, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €680,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

The owners of 1 Sorrento Mews on this much-sought-after road in Dalkey put the work in to create an ideal downsizing offering for themselves after their children had grown up and moved out of the family home. Attracted to living close to the sea, with plenty of options for walking nearby, they bought this two-bed mews in 2012, and rented a place nearby while it underwent a renovation.

Now moving to be closer to family, the owners are placing this 72 sq m (775 sq ft) C-rated two-bed mews on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €680,000.

Number 1 Sorrento Mews was in a drab state when it was last on the market, but the current owners were inspired by its superb location; it is a six-minute walk from the well-known Finnegan’s pub in Dalkey village, five minutes from Coliemore Harbour and less than 10 minutes from the Dart station and the Vico Baths swimming spot, respectively.

There are wonderful views from the property, the owner says. From the kitchen there are views over Sorrento Road, views out to Howth from the front bedroom and Beacon Hill can be seen from an elevated patio in the back garden.

READ MORE

Kitchen/diningroom

Livingroom

Inside the neat, and pristine white facade of number 1, the kitchen/diningroom sits to the front of the ground floor with laminate cream kitchen units and a wood-effect counter and splashback – a fridge and dishwasher are integrated.

Down a set of stairs from the dining area is a cellar that the owners had added during the initial renovation. It is used as a utility room and storage space, with soundproofing in its roof too ensure the whirring of machines doesn’t disturb anyone in the livingroom above.

To the rear of the ground floor, the livingroom is a bright space with oak wooden floors and ceiling cornicing with an inset wood-burning stove at its centre, which heats the whole house, the owner says.

Main bedroom

Second double

Shower room

Southwest-facing back garden

Elevated patio

Sliding French doors lead to the gorgeous southwest-facing garden, from where, the owner says, you can enjoy the sun from afternoon to evening. Landscaped by Bloom gold-medal-winner Tim Austen, the garden features ascending levels, culminating in an elevated patio to the rear. The owner has added beautiful planting throughout, including acer trees, roses, jasmine, hydrangea and bamboo. The gas storage tank and shed are concealed behind decorative trellises.

In the landing a glazed banister was added to allow for the flow of light. The main bedroom sits to the rear of the first floor, and features frosted-glass built-in Kube wardrobes and an en-suite shower room. A second good-sized double sits to the front with the same built-in wardrobes, beside which is the main shower room, which is fully tilled with a wood-effect vanity unit.