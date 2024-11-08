Modernised former railway workers’ cottage in Inchicore for €650,000

Address : 14 Inchicore Terrace North, Inchicore, Dublin 8 Price : €650,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Sundrive

Inchicore’s North Terrace is one of a series of terraces built by the Great Southern & Western Railway in 1850 for its workers. Built as an estate around central greens with connecting lanes and large gardens designed for growing vegetables, the agricultural nature of this area, known as the Works estate, is evident in the named lanes connecting the North and South terraces, such as Cowshed Lane.

The owner of number 14 has completely renovated her cottage, imbuing it with her own clever style and small touches that make the most of the space, which extends to 98sq m (1,054sq ft). Now, moving to another part of the city, she has placed her house on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €650,000.

The end-terrace home is double-fronted and has a long front garden leading to the front door, topped by a delicate fanlight. The door opens to the foot of stairs and to the right is a lovely sittingroom, with a wooden carved fireplace, slate hearth and wood-burning stove. The ceilings are high, the floors are stained wood and French doors can be thrown open from here on to a small sunny courtyard that has a secure gate opening on to a lane outside.

All the windows were updated with double glazing but they still retain their original look. The E2 Ber, nevertheless, is low, so prospective owners may wish to look into further retrofitting options.

On the far side of the hall is a diningroom that leads on to a kitchen. There’s another handsome fireplace and a lot of space under the stairs that could accommodate a built-in seating area or additional shelves.

The kitchen is lovely, with windows looking out on to the courtyard. Every inch of space has been maximised here, with the worktops pushed back to the windows, making for extra-deep workspaces. The cabinetry is country style and looks fresh. Every available niche and corner in the house has been shelved out, adding to the storage space. A small utility room lies to the back of the kitchen, with a door leading out to the courtyard.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, two of which are good-sized doubles. Railway heritage is alluded to with an iron plaque over the bathroom door, exhorting drivers of the Southern Railway to keep their engines quiet and avoid annoyance to residents.

The principal bedroom is pretty with a fireplace, a wood-panelled ceiling and deep surround on the window, and everything is painted white, making for an airy feel. A new fitted wardrobe with mirrored doors adds to the charm of this room. All the décor of the house is well thought out; nothing is ostentatious and it allows the house to breathe and show off its period features.

A second double bedroom has fitted wardrobes and a hot press, and a small single bedroom is used as a study.

The bathroom is generous, well-appointed with an old-style loo, pretty tiling, a mirror over the bath and more storage niches. New owners will have very little to do in terms of décor.

Nearby amenities include the Phoenix Park, the Irish Museum of Modern Art and the Memorial Gardens, and the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. The closest redline Luas stop is Goldenbridge, a 15-minute walk away, and there are plenty of buses to Dublin city centre from Inchicore village, which is a five-minute walk away.