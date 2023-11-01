Four under €200,000: homes in Wicklow, Westmeath, Laois and Louth

1 The Thatched Cottages, Knockananna, Co Wicklow

It’s not often that property listings throw up a home with an exterior as pretty as number 1 The Thatched Cottages in Knockananna, south Co Wicklow, with its blue door, window boxes and thatched roof. The two-bed cottage extends to 77sq m (829sq ft) with an E1 Ber, which a prospective buyer would likely look to improve.

The property consists of an open-plan living area with a solid-fuel stove on the ground floor with a small kitchenette in the corner that would benefit from an upgrade. A double bedroom and the bathroom are also on the ground floor, while the second double bedroom is on a mezzanine level.

This home also offers a lovely spacious lawned garden and is within walking distance of Knockananna village, a 20-minute drive from Aughrim. It is now on the market selling through Kiersey Walker & Associates, seeking €200,000.

6 Hillview, Mountrath Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois

This double-fronted period three-bed midterrace home comes to the market in good condition in Portlaoise within walking distance of the town’s amenities. It is on the market through Hume Auctioneers, asking €200,000.

It is likely to appeal to someone who as an eye for period features as there are two original fireplaces in the two reception rooms on the ground floor. The kitchen is to the rear of the property and could do with a cosmetic upgrade. There is also a WC and a utility space on the ground floor.

There are three generous double bedrooms upstairs with wooden floors, as well as the main bathroom. The large front yard is paved for parking. It has a D1 Ber.

39 The Willows, Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

This two-bedroom townhouse comes to the market in good condition in Mullingar, Co Meath. The 950sq ft (88sq m) home with a C3 Ber is on the market through James L Murtagh & Associates, seeking €189,000.

The property has a familiar functional layout with a livingroom to the front of the ground floor and an eat-in kitchen to the rear. There is also a guest loo downstairs. There are two double bedrooms upstairs and the main bedroom has a door connecting it to the main bathroom.

A lick of paint would go a long way to update this property on a budget. It also has a big back garden with a patio and a lawn.

12 Cuchulainn Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co Louth

This two-bedroom midterrace house comes to the market in Dundalk seeking €189,000 through DNG Duffy. The accommodation, although a little dated, is in good condition within an attractive redbrick shell, and this would be an ideal property to move in to and spruce up as you go.

The property consists of a livingroom which opens on to the kitchen, beyond which is the bathroom. There are also two bedrooms upstairs; the second has a child’s carpeting, which a prospective buyer may want to remove, depending on their needs. The property is E-rated so a prospective buyer would do well to factor in the costs of making the home more energy efficient.