Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Carlow

New to the market in Ballsbridge, Foxrock, Rathmines, Rathfarnham and Bagenalstown

Apartment 2, 40 Baggot Street Upper, Ballsbridge, Dublin

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Oct 12 2023 - 05:30

Apartment 2, 40 Baggot Street Upper, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€425,000, Auctioneera

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 52sq m (560sq ft). Located in a private development of just three units within a protected structure, the unit is a 15-minute walk to St Stephen’s Green and has a balcony accessed by double doors. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie

42 Belgrave Square West, Rathmines, Dublin 6

42 Belgrave Square West, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€2.050m, Sherry Fitzgerald

Four-bedroom midterrace house extending to 238sq m (2,562sq ft). Located on the west side of the square, the property has a 73ft-long southwesterly garden, with a workshop that opens to Cambridge Terrace; it has development potential, subject to planning permission. Ber-exempt

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

READ MORE

7 Gort na Mona Drive, Cornelscourt, Foxrock, Dublin 18

7 Gort na Mona Drive, Cornelscourt, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€795,000, Hunters

Semidetached five-bedroom house extending to 145sq m (1,560sq ft). The property also has a self-contained garden room extending to 14sq m, and has parking for three cars to the front with a low-maintenance garden to the rear. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at huntersestateagent.ie

16 Willbrook Lawn, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

16 Willbrook Lawn, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€695,000, DNG

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 155sq m (1,668sq ft). The property also has a self-contained one bedroom unit to the side, which has a kitchen, living and bathroom. A short stroll from Rathfarnham Village, the house has a private rear garden. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

West House, Royal Oak Road, Bagnalstown, Co Carlow

West House, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow

AMV €295,000, REA Sothern

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 195sq m (2,099sq ft). Dating from the 1950s and in need of upgrading, the property stands on half an acre and will be auctioned on November 16th. Ber G

On View: Strictly by appointment at realestatealliance.ie

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Elizabeth Birdthistle, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property, fine arts, antiques and collectables

LATEST STORIES