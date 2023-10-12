Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Carlow

Apartment 2, 40 Baggot Street Upper, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€425,000, Auctioneera

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 52sq m (560sq ft). Located in a private development of just three units within a protected structure, the unit is a 15-minute walk to St Stephen’s Green and has a balcony accessed by double doors. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie

42 Belgrave Square West, Rathmines, Dublin 6

42 Belgrave Square West, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€2.050m, Sherry Fitzgerald

Four-bedroom midterrace house extending to 238sq m (2,562sq ft). Located on the west side of the square, the property has a 73ft-long southwesterly garden, with a workshop that opens to Cambridge Terrace; it has development potential, subject to planning permission. Ber-exempt

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

READ MORE

7 Gort na Mona Drive, Cornelscourt, Foxrock, Dublin 18

7 Gort na Mona Drive, Cornelscourt, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€795,000, Hunters

Semidetached five-bedroom house extending to 145sq m (1,560sq ft). The property also has a self-contained garden room extending to 14sq m, and has parking for three cars to the front with a low-maintenance garden to the rear. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at huntersestateagent.ie

16 Willbrook Lawn, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

16 Willbrook Lawn, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€695,000, DNG

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 155sq m (1,668sq ft). The property also has a self-contained one bedroom unit to the side, which has a kitchen, living and bathroom. A short stroll from Rathfarnham Village, the house has a private rear garden. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

West House, Royal Oak Road, Bagnalstown, Co Carlow

West House, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow

AMV €295,000, REA Sothern

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 195sq m (2,099sq ft). Dating from the 1950s and in need of upgrading, the property stands on half an acre and will be auctioned on November 16th. Ber G

On View: Strictly by appointment at realestatealliance.ie