What will €695,000 buy in France, the Dominican Republic, the US, the Bahamas and Dublin?

Six-bed property in Malahide has potential to become truly stunning

Ireland: Malahide

Described as being of national importance on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, this six-bedroom house is in need of renovation. With 364sq m (3,918sq ft) of space surrounded by 0.3 of a hectare (0.8 acre) of private gardens, it is a protected structure so will require a conservation architect. With some magnificent features, it could – with deep pockets – become a truly stunning period home. Price: €695,000. Agent: lisney.com

Four-bedroom house with swimming pool in La Romana extends to more than 4,000sq ft

Dominican Republic: La Romana

Extending to 378sq m (4,069sq ft), this four-bedroom house with swimming pool lies on one level within the Cocotal Golf and Country Club. Communal facilities include access to a private beach, a fitness centre, horse riding and a boat dock. Constructed in 2018, interiors appear brand new and the property, which has both indoor and outdoor kitchens, has views over the golf greens. Price: $730,000/€683,243. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

[ New home schemes in Dublin, Kildare, Cork, Wicklow, Louth and Westmeath ]

Historical former convent has 50 bedrooms and extends to 23,680sq ft of habitable space

France: Saint-Céré

Situated in the heart of the Dordogne Valley, this historical former convent has 50 bedrooms and extends to 2,200sq m (23,680sq ft) of habitable space. Along with 25 meeting rooms, it has cloisters, a tower, a chapel and attractive walled gardens on almost 2 hectares (4.9 acres). It could make remarkable tourist accommodation or a wedding venue as the region is a popular tourist attraction. Price: €692,000. Agent: prestigeproperty.co.uk

Property on Paradise Island dates from 1920 and extends to 4,800sq ft

Bahamas: Paradise Island

Lying on just more than an acre (0.4 hectare), this 446sq m (4,800sq ft) property dates from 1920. With three bedrooms and four bathrooms, interiors of this house are stunning with barrel vaulted ceilings, period details and generously sized reception rooms. A chef’s kitchen caters for both outdoor and indoor dining, while landscaped gardens have a swimming pool and a shaded pergola. Price: $750,000/€702,285. Agent: engelvoelkers.com

READ MORE

This Victorian house in Mount Vernon has six bedrooms and four bathrooms

United States: New York

Dating from 1929, this Victorian house in Mount Vernon has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Full of old-world charm, the property occupies a deep corner site, allowing a large garden. New windows, insulation, a gas boiler, water tank, electrics and plumbing were all introduced during 2020 renovations. It has three fireplaces, hardwood flooring and a two-car garage. Price: $725,000/€681,500. Agent: christiesrealestate.com