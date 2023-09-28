Town & Country: What will €385,000 buy in Dublin and Meath?

Country

Address: Phoenix House, Newcastle, Oldcastle, Co Meath

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Declan Woods

Lying on a 0.72-acre site 2½km from Oldcastle, this charming farmhouse dates back to the 1900s. A mixture of period and contemporary details, the property occupying 137sq m of space has four double bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen, a sittingroom and a study along with a utility room and two bathrooms.

Plus: Charming house on lovely grounds

Minus: The Ber of E2 will need addressing

Town

Apartment 630, Cubes 7, Sandyford, extends to 80sq m and is close to the M50 and the Luas.

Address: Apartment 630, Cubes 7, Sandyford, Dublin 18

Agent: HWP

Located five minutes from the Luas and the M50, this two-bedroom apartment extends to 80sq m and has a concierge service and designated parking. Both double bedrooms have generous storage and mood lighting. The C1-rated unit has an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, while a sun terrace is accessed from the principal bedroom, which has the benefit of an en suite bathroom.

Plus: In good decorative order

Minus: Annual management fees will apply