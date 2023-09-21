What will €650,000 buy in Dublin and Connemara?

Country
Address: Cloonisle Lodge, Cloonisle, Cashel, Co Galway
Agent: Matt O’Sullivan
Dating from the 1970s, this five-bedroom house is located at the waters’ edge on Cashel Bay with super views to the surrounding mountains and seascape. Renovated in 2006 and set over two levels, the property lying on 3.4 acres (1.38 hectares) has 285m (935ft) of water frontage and is within easy reach of the villages of Roundstone and Clifden.
Plus: Superb waterside setting
Minus: Despite renovations the Ber is E1, so will need addressing
Town
Address: 10 Kingston Heights, Ballinteer, Dublin 16
Agent: Sherry Fitzgerald
This extended four-bedroom semidetached house is located in a quiet residential enclave with green areas and mature trees. Extending to 136sq m (1,464sq ft), the property has the benefit of a private southwesterly facing rear garden. It also has a converted attic and is close to a number of schools.
Plus: Great location and private rear garden
Minus: The D1 Ber will need to be addressed