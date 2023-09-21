What will €650,000 buy in Dublin and Connemara?

Country

Address: Cloonisle Lodge, Cloonisle, Cashel, Co Galway

Agent: Matt O’Sullivan

Dating from the 1970s, this five-bedroom house is located at the waters’ edge on Cashel Bay with super views to the surrounding mountains and seascape. Renovated in 2006 and set over two levels, the property lying on 3.4 acres (1.38 hectares) has 285m (935ft) of water frontage and is within easy reach of the villages of Roundstone and Clifden.

Plus: Superb waterside setting

Minus: Despite renovations the Ber is E1, so will need addressing

10 Kingston Heights, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

Town

Agent: Sherry Fitzgerald

This extended four-bedroom semidetached house is located in a quiet residential enclave with green areas and mature trees. Extending to 136sq m (1,464sq ft), the property has the benefit of a private southwesterly facing rear garden. It also has a converted attic and is close to a number of schools.

Plus: Great location and private rear garden

Minus: The D1 Ber will need to be addressed