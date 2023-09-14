What will €395,000 buy in Dublin and Sligo?

Country

Address: Cashel South, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Draper

Located 25km from Sligo town and 13km from Ireland West Airport, this detached house extends to a considerable 262sq m (2,820sq ft). With five bedrooms, four bathrooms, three reception rooms, an office and a playroom, the property, lying on a substantial and private site, has a large workshop to the rear.

Plus: Large house and gardens with home office and workshop

Minus: It’s a drive to the shops

Town: 14 Ferns Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Address: 14 Ferns Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Agent: DNG

With a new kitchen and flooring, this two-bedroom mid-terrace house, which has been extended to the rear, measures 68sq m (732sq ft). In walk-in condition, it has double-glazed windows, a south-facing low-maintenance patio garden and an attic that has been floored for storage.

Plus: In walk-in condition and a short distance to the city

Minus: Despite renovations, the Ber is D1