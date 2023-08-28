Four for €300,000 and under: homes in Kilkenny, Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare

Newchurch, Kilmoganny, Co Kilkenny: This home is likely to suit someone who works from home, as a cut-stone outbuilding has been turned into a stylish office.

This two-bedroom cottage has been renovated and extended to create a comfortable contemporary home in the Kilkenny countryside, a 10-minute drive from Carrick-on-Suir, 20 minutes from Waterford and 25 minutes from Kilkenny. This home is likely to suit someone who works from home, as a cut-stone outbuilding has been turned into a stylish office. The property, which has a B3 Ber, also has an extensive garden of approximately 0.5 acres.

The property consists of an open-plan kitchen/living area (the kitchen has modern grey units) which opens out to the back patio through double doors. There is a double bedroom and a single bedroom as well as a lovely, up-to-date bathroom. This charming home is on the market through Brophy Cusack estate agents, seeking €300,000.

17 Emerald Square, Dolphin’s Barn, Dublin 8

This two-bedroom terrace comes to the market in good condition just off Cork Street in Dublin 8. The asking price of €295,000, selling through Moovingo, is likely to appeal to those looking to buy an own-door property within walking distance of the city centre.

You enter the property into a small hallway where there is a cupboard under the stairs for storing coats and shoes. The living/diningroom is to the front of the house with a fireplace at its centre. The interior throughout feels airy, with wood-effect floors and white walls.

The kitchen, which is quite small and in an L configuration, has white units which are functional, although not modern-looking. There is a charming old window feature between the kitchen and the stairwell. The shower room is beyond the kitchen and although fit for purpose, could perhaps benefit from a cosmetic refresh. There are two double bedrooms upstairs.

The south-facing back garden consists of an upper and lower terrace. The property, which measures 63sq m (678sq ft), has a lowly G Ber rating, which a new owner may want to address.

38 Woodlands Rise, Arklow, Co Wicklow

This three-bedroom semidetached house with an attic conversion comes to the market in turnkey condition in Arklow, Co Wicklow. The property, extending to 119sq m (1,281sq ft) with a B3 Ber, is close to schools and sport facilities and is just a 15-minute walk from the town centre.

It has a kitchen-diner to the front of the ground floor with modern, grey units, a WC off the hallway and a big livingroom to the rear, which has French doors to the back garden. There are two double bedrooms (the main is en suite), a single room and the main bathroom on the first floor. The attic room is a versatile space with Velux windows to let in light.

The back garden is private and low-maintenance with a wooden-decked patio, loose stones and a shed to the rear. This home is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly, seeking €295,000.

28 Straffan Grove, Straffan Wood, Maynooth, Co Kildare

This two-bedroom terraced house, with three bathrooms, in the university town of Maynooth, is on the market seeking €299,950 through DNG Brid Feely. The property, which has a B3 Ber, has been well-maintained with an eat-in kitchen to the front of the ground floor and a livingroom to the rear that opens out to the back garden through French doors. There is also a handy WC off the hallway.

There are two good-sized double bedrooms upstairs (the main is en suite), and the main bathroom, which has a full-size bath. The back garden is low-maintenance and private and there is a large communal green to the front of the property. It is just a 15-minute walk from Maynooth train station and 20 minutes from the town centre.