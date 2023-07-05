Revamped three bed with roomy garden in Stillorgan for €595,000

Address : Ferndale, 76A Marsham Court, Stillorgan, Co Dublin Price : €595,000 Agent : DNG

Set at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, Ferndale at 76A Marsham Court has the distinction of being a fully detached property within an estate of mostly semidetached homes. Properties here are in demand as they are within walking distance of the Stillorgan green line Luas stop and regular bus routes, including the Aircoach to Dublin Airport, which stops near to the pedestrian entrance.

The location is also close to a good number of schools including St Raphaela’s, St. Laurence’s, Mount Anville, St Benildus College and Oatlands College. University College Dublin is also accessible, as is the M50, while the Beacon Hospital is just a short walk away.

Number 76A Marsham Court was purchased by its current owner in 2017 for €461,000, according to the Property Price Register. It has one of the largest gardens in the estate and has recently been given a complete makeover. It has new flooring, bathrooms, kitchen, fitted wardrobes (in two of the three bedrooms) along with new gutters, downpipes and fascia.

Though it has a new combi boiler (which negates the need for an immersion tank) and new radiators throughout in addition to a new wood-burning stove, it has a Ber of D2, which new owners may want to address given energy prices.

There is a new stairs to the attic, which has also been insulated and floored, giving lots of storage in the 84sq m (904sq ft) property.

The livingroom

The dining area

The kitchen

One of the three bedrooms

The property enjoys one of the larger gardens within the estate

A big plus, besides its turnkey condition and the fact that the property is detached, is the house has a significantly large back garden in comparison with its peers. It now has two gated side entrances and is mostly lawned – set in tiers – allowing lots of space for children to play. Wooden fencing provides privacy alongside an outdoor paved area with seating where the current owner entertains on summer evenings.

In addition to the large back garden the house lies close to the four-acre green in Marsham Court for games of football or indeed morning jogs.

The property in turnkey condition is now on the market through DNG, seeking €595,000.