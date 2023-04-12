Mullaghmore six-bed with stunning sea views for €950,000

Address : Marine House, Mullaghmore, Co Sligo Price : €950,000 Agent : Savills and Murphy & Sons Auctioneers

With a skyline dominated by the Benbulben mountain, the village of Mullaghmore sits between Cliffony and Grange. With an incredible white sandy beach, it is a renowned surfing spot and has been described as Ireland’s ultimate big-wave destination.

It was off this coast here in August 1979 that Lord Louis Mountbatten, his 14-year-old grandson Nicholas Knatchbull and Baroness Doreen Brabourne were killed along with local boy Paul Maxwell by a bomb the Provisional IRA planted in Mountbatten’s fishing boat.

Classiebawn Castle, the baronial-style house designed by James Rawson Carroll where Mountbatten resided, lies about 2km south of Mullaghmore and was built by Lord Palmerston. He commissioned the building of the stone harbour, designed by marine engineer Alexander Nimmo, as well as the main buildings that overlook it. Two of those houses have since been amalgamated to create Marine House, which has now been launched to the market.

Now a vast 494sq m (5,322sq ft), it was originally two properties, one of which was formerly owned by the Sisters of Mercy. The current owners purchased one of the houses while on holiday in the area and when the second came up for sale they acquired it too. They converted, refurbished and amalgamated the houses from 2013 to 2014.

With six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms set over three floors, the Ber of B3 is an indication of the sheer level of work that has gone into its refurbishment. An open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom, which is the hub of the house, lies on the first floor, as does a second livingroom, family bathroom and an en suite bedroom. Two bedrooms lie on the top floor and two more are on the ground floor.

With an all-white palette and marine-inspired decor, the property has lovely wooden flooring throughout. A paved area lies to the rear and a gated entrance provides vehicular access, while to the front of this lovely seaside house is the second biggest swimming pool on earth, namely the Atlantic Ocean.

The property is now on the market through joint estate agents, Savills and Murphy & Sons, seeking €950,000.