Four-bedroom York Road home restored to former glory seeking €1.1m

Address : 45 York Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Price : €1,100,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

View this property on MyHome.ie

The owner of 45 York Road in Rathmines says he’s selling the house to “get rid of the kids, completely”. Jokes aside, this has been a happy home for the family for more than four decades. The original fabric and footprint of the house suited the owners, who, unlike many of their neighbours, did not extend.

When they bought the four-bedroom 163sq m (1,754sq ft) house in 1985, it had wet and dry rot. The previous occupant had been born in the house and made no changes to it, so the owners acquired it with its original features intact, although many were in bad shape. Some things, such as the sash windows and fireplaces, were lovingly restored and add charm throughout the home.

Entrance hallway

Drawingroom

Diningroom/music room

Diningroom

Kitchen

The owners undertook extensive renovations including replumbing, rewiring and reroofing, and the windows were upgraded too. The house nevertheless has an F Ber, probably due to its age. The fireplaces in the drawingroom and diningroom were restored and reinstated by Cullens of Ringsend, and the pitch pine floor had rotten boards taken out and replaced. The family mostly used the diningroom as a music room, and the owner says it is one of the things he will miss most – all his children played multiple instruments here.

On the return the bathroom has been reconfigured to suit the needs of a family member into an en suite to a double bedroom but could be easily reinstated as the main family bathroom. On the first floor are three more bedrooms and another smart bathroom with white subway tiles. Unlike their neighbours, they did not extend out or up into the attic, which has a Velux window but has not been converted.

READ MORE

The box room has a clever trick with a loft bed built over the door, made possible by the high ceilings. The bedroom to the back has a fireplace that is covered up. The owners were loath to take out any of the original features, being more inclined to work around them rather than take them out.

Main bedroom

Study

Double bedroom

Back garden

The kitchen still has the original stove, another old piece they liked and wanted to keep. What is now the kitchen used to be a maid’s bedroom, and a bell system is still in place. The original brick wall adds warmth and interest to the kitchen, which was installed 15 years ago.

The southwest-facing garden is paved, has raised flower beds, plum trees and bamboo. There is also an original stone shed that the owners didn’t spot when they first bought the house as the garden was so overgrown.

The owners love the area and are downsizing close by. “We got a lovely feeling as soon as we walked into the house; we have been so happy here,” they say. “It would be fantastic to see a younger family grow up here.” There is residential disc parking on York Road, which is quiet with a one-way traffic system. Number 45 York Road is now on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €1.1 million.