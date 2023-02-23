Rooftop swimming pool gets green light at Dublin 4 apartment scheme

A computer-generated image of the rooftop swimming pool approved for the apartments at Elmpark Green in Dublin 4

Luxurious living looks set to reach new heights in Dublin 4 with Keith Craddock’s Red Rock Developments securing the green light from planners for a rooftop swimming pool at its Elmpark Green development on Merrion Road, Dublin 4.

In a planning application dated September 19th, 2022, Red Rock Elm Park Ltd sought to amend the scheme’s original proposal with the provision of “an external swimming pool at ninth-floor level”.

A computer-generated image of the rooftop pool at the Elmpark Green Development

Having completed the acquisition of the 0.57 hectare (1.4 acre) site for €7.025 million earlier in 2022, Craddock had said, that when completed, the high-specification apartment development would have fantastic views across the city and Dublin Bay. Those who get to take a dip on Elmpark Green’s rooftop will surely attest to that.

Quite apart from the provision of a swimming pool, Red Rock also secured permission to increase the number of residential units at the Dublin 4 scheme from 73 to 78 – consisting of a mix of one-, two- and three-bed units – adding a floor to the secondary block, making it five storeys high, and adding a floor to the primary block, making it 10 storeys high. Permission was also granted for the addition of a single-storey multiuse pavilion.