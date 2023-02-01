What will €365,000 buy in Dublin and Donegal?

This Letterkenny house sits on a site of almost four acres

Country

Address: Carrownasaul, Termon, Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Agent: Schiller & Schiller’

Located close to Lough Keel, this 185sq m (1,990sq ft) timber-frame house was constructed 10 years ago and sits on a site of almost four acres with ponds, paddocks and animal shelters. Situated at the end of a private driveway, the three-bedroom property has a B2 Ber and a large garage that could be converted to further accommodation, subject to planning permission.

Plus: Lots of room and a good energy rating.

Minus: One of the ponds is deep so may need fencing off from small children.

43 Cedarhurst Road is just five minutes from Phoenix Park

Town

Address: 43 Cedarhurst Road, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Agent: DNG

This C2-rated ground-floor apartment has two bedrooms and extends to 73sq m (785sq ft). It benefits from an enclosed southeast facing balcony, which has views over the communal gardens. The unit has designated underground parking and is five minutes from Phoenix Park for a host of sporting amenities.

Plus: Close to Phoenix Park.

Minus: Annual management fees are €1,987.