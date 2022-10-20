First homes at high-end Kilternan development on the market with prices from €725,000

One of the showhouses at the Suttonfield development on Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18: the homes come to the market from tomorrow, October 21st

Address : Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18 Price : €725,000 Agent : DNG New Homes

Nineteen homes from the Suttonfield development, situated on Ballybetagh Road around the corner from Kilternan’s landmark “blue church”, are coming to the market from tomorrow.

Developed by Maplewood Residential, Suttonfield is being marketed as a high-end scheme, where the city meets the great outdoors. It is about a 30-minute drive from Dublin city centre, and benefits from gorgeous views of the elevated tree-covered hills of Ticknock forest and of farmland which Keith Lowe, chief executive of DNG, is keen to stress is unlikely to change in his lifetime.

The entrance hall at the front of the property leads to the livingroom

This, the first release of homes from the development, comprises 13 four-bed semi-detached homes (one has a side entry) and six three-bed terraces — both over three storeys. The completed development will have 116 homes, including one-bedroom bungalows and apartments as well as a creche, built as a circular structure, situated on the path/cycleway leading to Kilternan village.

In the four-bed houses, extending to 178.7sq m (1,923sq ft), the livingroom is to the front of the property off the entrance hall while the kitchen-diner is to the back. The kitchen comes fitted by BeSpace with white units and an island with an oak finish, which has a large built-in sink with a gold tap and storage underneath, including a wine fridge as standard. There is further built-in storage in the form of floor-to-ceiling cabinets which house the fridge, a small freezer and generous pantry space. The countertops and splashback are a quartz stone, and kitchen appliances are also included.

The kitchen comes fitted by BeSpace, with white units and an island with an oak finish

The kitchen faces the dining area, looking out to the back garden through large French doors. There is also space to the side for a comfy seat or two. The back garden has a tiled patio area and lawn. There is a utility room off the kitchen, with a quartz countertop, broom cupboard and space for appliances. There is also a guest WC on this floor.

The main bedroom is a double with a large en suite: it faces the back garden on the first floor

A double bedroom with a large en suite faces the back garden on the first floor. Next to that is the family bathroom, which has a bath and slim heated towel rail. As with all four bathrooms, it comes with a contemporary vanity unit – all sanitary ware and tiling is included. There’s also a backlit recess shelf over the bath which you could turn on instead of the overhead light to create a relaxing ambience.

Two bedrooms are to the front of this floor: a single and a double. The spacious landing has room for a desk and could easily double as a work-from-home space.

The main suite and shower room take up the entire second floor. Attention has been paid to storage yet again with built-in wardrobes containing drawers, shelves and rails as well as ample under-eaves storage.

The first-floor living area was inspired by the “piano nobile” of old grand houses, according to architect Stephen Newell

While the three-bed terraced houses (188.5sq m/2,028sq ft) have the same ground-floor layout as the four-beds, they also have a second living area on the first floor, and two double bedrooms on the third.

The first-floor living area was inspired by the “piano nobile” of old grand houses, according to architect Stephen Newell, who says he began the planning process for this development in 2011. There will also be one four-bed semi-detached house with a side entrance, extending to 182.3sq m (1,962sq ft), as part of this first phase.

All the homes at Suttonfield will have an A energy rating, and will be heated by air-to-water pumps. The first phase of the scheme is on the market through DNG New Homes, seeking €725,000 for the three-bed terrace (the Roan), €750,000 for the four-bed semi-d (the Bay) and €800,000 for the four-bed semi with side entrance (the Dun).