Take 5: What will €355,000 buy in Norway, Lithuania, Turkey, South Africa and Westmeath?

NORWAY: SONDRE LAND

Dating from 2012, this three-bedroom cabin extends to 94 sq m (1,012 sq ft) and has a Jacuzzi bathroom. Set at the water’s edge in the mountains, there is skiing from the lodge over the winter months with fishing, hiking and boating during summer and shoulder seasons. The property has solid wood flooring in living areas and great views to both water and mountains.

Price: 3.55m kroner (€330,430). Agent: privatmegleren.no

IRELAND: CASTLEPOLLARD

Located on Church Street, this four-bedroom 200 sq m (2,153 sq ft) property, known locally as the Old Stone House, dates from 1900. It has been fully refurbished since 2004 and has a Ber of C2. A feature stone wall divides a yard giving complete privacy to the half-acre garden.

Price: €355,000. Agent: sherryfitz.ie

LITHUANIA: CURONIAN SPIT

Once popular with French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre and novelist Thomas Mann, Curonian Spit is now a hotspot for artists and musicians. This two-bedroom duplex apartment extends to 66 sq m (710 sq ft) and is bathed in light. It has rental potential due to its sought-after setting and the fact that summers here are long and warm. The unit is 5km to the popular site at the Dead Dunes and 17km to the Hill of Witches.

Price: €359,150. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

TURKEY: ISTANBUL

Extending to 130 sq m (1,399 sq ft), this three-bedroom apartment is located in Kartal on the Asian side of Istanbul, which is a popular area with its lengthy shoreline along the Sea of Marmara. Set over 24 storeys, there are 32 retail spaces and 368 apartments in the towers. Communal facilities include a swimming pool, fitness centre, Turkish baths, sauna steam room, garage and 24-hour security.

Price: €364,000. Agent: spotblue.com

SOUTH AFRICA: WESTERN CAPE

Privately set on a quiet road, this five-bedroom 530 sq m (5,705 sq ft) house takes its inspiration from Provencal houses in the south of France. Located in upmarket Camphersdrift, and set over two levels, the open-plan house has a leafy garden and expansive pool. A “pyjama station” lies on the upper level with a coffee area and opens out to a large balcony.

Price: 6.195 million rand (€351,206). Agent: sothebysrealty.com