New homes in Dublin: Apartments and houses from Lad Lane to Lusk

Going up: Dublin developments include 143 Merrion Road, a 63-apartment block on the former Gowan Motors site in Dublin 4, beside St Vincent’s University Hospital

There’s a lot going on in Dublin, with housing developments large and small taking shape near and far, from Lad Lane to Lusk and from Kinsealy to Kilternan. There is a broad range of units on the market to suit all types of buyer, from one-bed apartments to three-bed semis to five-bed detached homes on corner plots.

As well as mortgage approval, prospective homebuyers need a good understanding of energy-related jargon to navigate the terminology behind the Ber. Air-to-water heat pumps, argon-filled triple glazing with low-emissivity coatings, solar PV panels, ultra-insulation, LED light fittings, ventilation systems, air tightness, near-zero energy building (NZEB) standards, insulation galore. All new builds must be A-rated but buyers will scrutinise the specifications in an effort to boost the heat and beat the bills.

On the money front, the latest data from the Central Statistics Office indicate the median or mid-point price of homes in the 12 months to July was highest in the Dublin region, at €415,000, compared with a national figure of €295,000. Homes in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price (€610,000), while those in south Dublin had the lowest (€380,000).

The prices vary widely across the new homes on or about to launch on the market in Dublin’s four local authority areas; in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, €415,000 would buy a one-bed apartment at Brennanstown Wood and €615,000 a two-bed apartment at One Springfield Park in Foxrock, while in Fingal €410,000 gets a three-bed mid-terraced house at Rahenny Park in Lusk. But with so many prices not yet set by the builders until closer to the launch date – or available only on application to the sales agent – it’s hard to draw neat comparisons.

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL

55 Lad Lane, Dublin 2

A striking building at 55 Lad Lane, in the heart of the Dublin 2 business district close to the LinkedIn headquarters, displays the distinctive style of architects ODAA in another collaboration with developer Oakmount. With 25 A2/A3-rated one-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses on five floors above a ground-floor enterprise centre, the homes range in size from single-aspect one-beds at 47sq m (506sq ft) to the largest dual-aspect three-beds, encompassing 127sq m (1,356sq ft). All the two-and three-beds have large, private terraces at each end of their long axis: as the architects put it, the front and rear elevations have an irregular and varied pattern as each unit is defined by “a series of angled screen walls”, alternating at each level and designed to shield the main living and sleeping areas from overlooking, and to frame the views over the city.

Internal fitouts include kitchens by German brand Allmilmo, with Arabescato marble worktops, integrated high-end appliances and instant hot water taps; bathroom fixtures are wall-mounted and fully tiled showers have rainwater heads; and wardrobes are by the Italian brand Zalf. The basement car park will have electric car charging points and secure places to lock bicycles. The video attached to the marketing information shows attractive roof-gardens and other planting. Prices for the soon-to-launch units are on application from selling agent Knight Frank.

143 Merrion Road, Dublin 4

Prices are yet to be confirmed at the 143 Merrion Road development

Next spring will see the release of the first phase of Lioncor’s 63-apartment development on the former Gowan Motors site at 143 Merrion Road in Dublin 4, beside St Vincent’s hospital and across from the church. A selection of the A-rated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, designed by architects Urban Agency, will be available to purchase off the plans through the Knight Frank agency, at prices yet to be confirmed.

Annesley Gardens, Dublin 6

At Annesley Gardens, off Annesley Park in Ranelagh, Dublin 6, an infill development by Seabren, two four-bedroom homes remain for sale through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, priced from €1.8 million.

DÚN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN

Brennanstown Wood, Carrickmines

Kitchen at Brennanstown Wood

Address: Orpen Hall, Brennanstown Wood, Brennanstown Road, Carrickmines, Dublin 18

Description: Eighty-four one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses in four-storey blocks, and three-bedroom houses

Prices: From €415,000 for a one-bed apartment; house prices TBC

Availability: Sixteen of the 42 apartments remaining in the first phase; 11 three-bed houses and a new block of apartments coming in early 2023

Developer: Park Developments

Agent: Savills

Designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects and launched in June, the Brennanstown Wood development in Carrickmines is located between Foxrock and Cabinteely villages, close to the Luas green line and with a gate into Cabinteely Park. With a mix of unit types and sizes, the bright and roomy A2-rated apartments are aimed at families, traders-up and downsizers.

Kitchen-dining-living area at Brennanstown Wood

There’s a high quality of finish, as you’d expect from Park Developments, with wardrobes by Brogan Jordan, kitchens by O’Connor’s of Drumleck, tiling by Tilestyle, and windows and doors by Rationel, and show units fitted out by some of Ireland’s best-known interior designers. Large balconies give views across the green acres, there are residents’ lounges and the car parks are wired for charging EVs.

Bedroom at Brennanstown Wood

One-bed apartments of 58sq m (620sq ft) are from €415,000; two-beds, with show units designed by Suzie McAdam, range in size from 79sq m to 107sq ft (847-1151 sq ft) and cost from €545,000; three-beds by Denise O’Connor of Optimise Design range in size from 119sq m to 128sq m (1,278sq ft to 1,373sq ft) and cost from €630,000.

There are also penthouses available at Brennanstown Wood

Large balconies at Brennanstown Wood provide great views

There are also penthouses, with two-beds from 117-129sq m (1,254sq ft to 1,389sq ft) priced from €850,000, and a three-bed of 165sq m (1,775sq ft) by Arlene McIntyre of Ventura Design priced at €1.4 million, including contents.

One Springfield Park, Foxrock

There is one two-bed available at One Springfield Park

For buyers ready to move almost immediately into a completed development of just 20 apartments in three blocks, there is one two-bed available at One Springfield Park, in an established area beside Loreto Foxrock just off the N11.

Kitchen-living-dining area

Selling agent Stephanie Patterson of Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty says buyers are already snagging and moving in and the fact that there are only two units per floor and that the development is gated adds to the sense of privacy and security for buyers, many of whom are moving from within the locality. The scheme is also marketed as pet-friendly. The apartment for sale is a first-floor, dual-aspect two-bed apartment with 88sq m (947sq ft) and is priced at €615,000, which includes car parking and basement storage.

Bedroom

Designed by Plus Architecture for Derreen Construction, the interior fitout and furnishing by Avenue One includes high-spec finish with Miele kitchen appliances, Villeroy and Boch sanitary ware in the two bathrooms, underfloor heating and triple-glazed floor-to-ceiling sliding doors: there are interconnecting balconies off the bedrooms and there’s a terrace off the livingroom.

Barn Elms, Churchtown

Address: Barn Elms, Upper Churchtown Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Description: Eleven houses and 26 apartments on lands beside the original Cosgrave family house and farm

Prices: TBC

Availability: Houses by the end of 2022, apartments early 2023

Developer: Cosgrave Group

Agent: Hooke and MacDonald

In a full turn of the development family circle, the Cosgrave Group is building 11 houses and 26 apartments, in two blocks, on lands Jack and Patricia Cosgrave farmed beside Churchtown village in Dublin 14. From 1979, when their sons Michael, Willie and the late Peter and Joe, who died in February, bought their first site in Farmleigh, Stillorgan, the family firm has developed more than 7,500 homes and 1.75 million sq ft of commercial space.

The 11 houses on the Upper Churchtown Road development will be a mix of four- and five-bedroom, three-storey semi-detached and terraced homes

This scheme, designed by McCrossan O’Rourke Manning architects, brings it all back home to the pink single-storey house on Upper Churchtown Road, across from De La Salle secondary school, around the corner from Treacy’s Super Valu on Braemor Road and close to Elephant & Castle, Churchtown Stores and the Bottle Tower pub, as well as Meadows & Byrne and the post office. It’s also close to Dundrum and to the Luas.

The 11 houses will be a mix of four- and five-bedroom, three-storey semi-detached and terraced homes to be completed by the end of the year. There will be 26 apartments in two four-storey blocks of one-, two- and three-beds that will be ready early next year.

All the homes are sure to be imbued with the Cosgraves’ commitment to excellence in quality, sustainability, low maintenance, user-focused design and community; agent Ken MacDonald says they will have high energy efficiency to secure an A2 rating, and Brian S Nolan of Dún Laoghaire is designing the interiors.

The Pinnacle

The Pinnacle, Mount Merrion

Elsewhere in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, above the church at Mount Merrion, Oakmount is about to launch a new phase of The Pinnacle, its A3-rated, 48-unit development of one-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses, with prices on application to the selling agent Knight Frank.

Oatlands Manor

Nearby, at Oatlands Manor off Cherrygarth, McGreevy Construction is launching nine detached homes priced from €1.275 million, through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. There is one three-bed of 146sq m (1,571sq ft) as well as four four-beds of 195sq m (2,099sq ft) and four five-beds of 223sq m (2,400sq ft).

Avoca Grove

On Grove Avenue in Blackrock, Kilkenny Residential is building Avoca Grove, nine three- and four-bedroom homes that will launch in spring 2023 at prices to be confirmed by joint selling agents Colliers and Eoin O’Neill Property Advisers.

Egremont

At Church Road in Killiney, Durkan Residential has a new development of 47 passive-house units, designed by architects McCullough Mulvin, in a mix of three-bedroom-plus-study family homes, two-bedroom duplexes and two-bedroom apartments at Egremont.

Egremont will be home to 47 passive-house units

Priced €490,000-€900,000, these will launch in the autumn through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes.

Suttonfield, Kilternan

On Ballybetagh Road, which leads uphill from beside the landmark “blue church” in picturesque Kilternan village, the first phase of Suttonfield, Maplewood’s latest development of 85 houses, designed by architect Stephen Newell, is due to launch next month.

Suttonfield, Kilternan

There will be 20 houses in this release: The Bay and the Dun are four-bed semis of 179sq m and 182sq m (1,923 sq ft and 1,962sq ft) and the Roan is a three-bed terraced house with 189sq m (2,028 sq ft), with prices in the region of €750,000-€800,000. When complete, the scheme will also have a small number of apartments – and, unusually, with one eye on the downsizing market, some one-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

Elsewhere in Dublin 18

New phases of Quintain’s houses and duplexes at Cherry Lane in Cherrywood, and Brightwalk’s apartments and duplexes at Chapel Hill in Kilternan are launching soon through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes at prices to be confirmed.

At Woodbrook in Shankill, Dublin 18, Castlethorn has a new development of detached and semi-detached three-, four- and five-bedroom townhouses, again with prices to be confirmed by selling agent Sherry FitzGerald New Homes.

Castlethorn's new development at Woodbrook, Shankill

The last three of the eight luxury houses by Carlson Homes at The Terrace in Foxrock village are for sale through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, priced from €2 million.

FINGAL

Rahenny Park, Lusk

Address: Rahenny Park, Lusk, Co Dublin

Description: 62 houses in a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached homes close to Lusk village

Prices: From €410,000 for a three-bed mid-terraced house

Developer: McGarrell Reilly

Agent: REA

On an elevated site to the northwest of Lusk village, off Rahenny Lane, the 62 A2-rated homes at Rahenny Park are within walking distance of the main street. The development is adjacent to Fingal County Council’s proposed 17-acre Lusk Park that includes new pitches, a playground and walkways.

Rahenny Park, Lusk, Co Dublin

There are 14 three-bed terraced Cherry houses, with 104sq m (1,130sq ft), priced from €410,000; 22 four-bedroom semi-detached Willow houses with 125sq m (1,345sq ft) from €495,000. There are 22 four-bed detached houses in two styles: the Elm with 129sq m (1,389sq ft) from €530,000; and the Oak, which also comes in a semi-detached design, with 140sq m (1,496sq ft) from €565,000. There are also four five-bed detached Cedar houses, with 170sq m (1,830sq ft).

Kitchen-dining area in Rahenny Park

Most of the houses are orientated east-west and the eight on the left just as you come in have south-facing gardens. The largest of these is located beside an oval green space.

Livingroom

With interiors by Ventura, the specifications include white quartz worktops and satin chrome switches in the kitchens which, like the wardrobes, are by BeSpace. There is a demand control ventilation system as well as PV solar panels.

Mooretown, Swords

Address: Mooretown, Swords, Co Dublin

Description: New development of two-, three- and four-bed houses off the Rathbeale Road

Prices: From €405,000

Availability: Launching October 2022

Developer: Gannon Homes

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

The first phase of the development at Mooretown will include 223 houses and 60 apartments of the expected total of 1,000 homes, along with a new open space and amenity area, Watermill Park.

Mooretown, Swords

Houses have an attractive brick and render finish and are arranged around greens. The development is close to two primary schools, as well as to Swords Community College and a community centre.

Greenwood, Kinsealy

Address: Greenwood, Kinsealy Lane, Kinsealy, Co Dublin

Description: Thirty-two four-bed detached houses in two styles

Prices: From €865,000

Availability: First phase of 10 launching soon from showhouse

Developer: Wood Group

Agent: Savills

Designed by architect Adrian Hill around two large green areas, Greenwood on Kinsealy Lane will comprise 32 four-bed detached houses in two styles. There are five Violets, with 227sq m (2,437sq ft), and 27 Bluebells, with 216sq m (2,329sq ft). Both have attic rooms and separate utility rooms, and decent downstairs bathrooms and storage. Two of the bedrooms in the Violet will be dual aspect, and all the windows and external doors are made in Norway by Nordan. The main bedroom will have a Juliet balcony and there are large concertina patio doors from the kitchen-livingroom.

Greenwood, Kinsealy Lane, Co Dublin

The exterior finish is a mix of Casa Lena white brick, render and cedar cladding. Interiors are by Eily Roe and include Villeroy and Boch bathroom fittings.

The A2 Ber comes from what the developer describes as “a highly efficient insulation envelope”, incorporating a range of passive and active energy management measures such as an air-to-water heat pump with a demand-control ventilation system together with zoned thermostatic space heating. There is underfloor heating downstairs, thermostatic radiators upstairs, and all homes are wired for EV charging points.

Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock

Address: Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock, Co Dublin

Description: New phase of 20 three-, four- and five-bed houses

Prices: From €570,000 for three-bed terraced and semi-detached houses

Availability: Spring 2023

Developer: Shannon Homes Group

Agent: Hooke and MacDonald

The Coast, the Shore, the Ocean, the Dunes, the Crest, the Dock, the Moorings, the Buoy, the Beach, the Sandbar, the Anchor; these seaworthy names are attached to the house types at Drumnigh Manor at Portmarnock, where Shannon Homes is launching a new phase of 20 three-, four- and five-bedroom houses.

Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock

Famous for the golf club and the beach, handy for Dublin Airport and connected by Dart and bus to the city centre, there is a solid community around the village and the wider area along the coast from Malahide to Howth. When complete, the development will include 288 homes and more than 10 acres of landscaped public open space with mature planting, informal seating, a playground and places to kick a ball, and woodland walks.

Kitchen-dining area at Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock

Livingroom at Drumnigh Manor

Designed by McCrossan O’Rourke Manning Architects, the current phase consists of eight three-bedroom semi-detached and mid-terrace houses ranging in size from 110sq m to 157sq m (1,184sq ft to 1,690sq ft) and priced from €570,000: the six four-bedroom end-of-terrace and semi-detached houses of 157sq m to 159sq m (1,690sq ft to 1,711sq ft) cost from €660,000; and the six five-bedroom houses, from 194sq m to 237sq m (2,088sq ft to 2,551sq ft), cost from €760,000.

Livingroom at Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock

Described by the developer as “solid high-quality family houses of exceptional construction, specification, insulation and finishes”, the airtight, A2-rated homes have a heat recovery ventilation system and air-to-water heat pump system. The fitout includes solid brands such as Nolan Kitchens – with integrated appliances, quartz countertops and painted units – as well as wardrobes by BeSpace and nice touches such as USB charging points, separate utility rooms and heated towel rails in bathrooms.

Seamount Rise, Malahide

Aerial view of Seamount Rise, Malahide

In Malahide, Ballymore is launching a new phase of luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at Seamount Rise, with pricing to be confirmed through joint selling agents Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and O’Farrell Cleere.

SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL

Aderrig, Adamstown

Address: Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin

Description: New development of two-, three- and four-bedroom family homes and duplexes

Prices: TBC

Availability: Launching early 2023

Developer: Quintain

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Arderrig, Adamstown

Designed by BKD Architects, Aderrig is a new development of family homes in varying sizes and styles by Quintain in Adamstown, a growing neighbourhood 16km west of the city centre and beside the 27-acre Airlie Park.

Hallwell, Lucan

Also at Adamstown, a new phase of Hallwell, a development by Hugh McGreevy & Sons within walking distance of Lucan village, is launching with three-bedroom ground- and first-floor duplexes and one-bed-plus-study apartments. Prices are to be confirmed through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes.

Kilcarbery Grange, Dublin 22

Address: Kilcarbery Grange, Kilcarbery, Dublin 22

Description: Terraced and semi-detached homes close to Lucan and Clondalkin

Prices: TBC

Availability: early 2023

Developer: South Dublin County Council and Adwood Ltd

Agent: DNG New Homes

Between Clondalkin and Lucan villages and adjacent to Corkagh Park, Kilcarbery Grange is a four-year build of 1,034 new three- and four-bedroom houses, apartments and duplexes, designed by architects BKD, on local authority lands.

Kilcarbery Grange

The scheme is being developed as a joint venture between South Dublin County Council and Adwood Ltd, a consortium of Dublin builders Maplewood Residential and The Adroit Company as part of the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland project, which sees State funding used to provide infrastructure to service large-scale housing developments.

Kitchen-dining area at Kilcarbery Grange

The 40 houses launched in May have all been reserved, with prices for three-beds from €370,000 and four-beds from €420,000. The next phase will be launched in early 2023, with three-bed mid- and end-of-terrace homes ranging from 108sq m to 122sq m (1,163sq ft to 1,313sq ft) and four-bed end-of-terrace and semi-detached houses ranging from 134sq m to 156sq m (1,442sq ft to 1,679sq ft). The homes qualify for the Government’s Help to Buy scheme and for the First Home shared equity scheme. Prices will be confirmed closer to the launch date by selling agent DNG New Homes.

Riverside Cottages, Templeogue

Address: Riverside Cottages, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

Description: Two end-of terrace and one mid-terrace home in Templeogue village

Prices: Circa €950,000

Availability: Late 2022

Developer: Tolmac Construction

Agent: DNG New Homes

Riverside Cottages are located right in the centre of Templeogue village, with its new seating areas, cycle paths and a variety of shops, schools and bus links, not to mention beautiful Bushy Park a few hundred metres away and the villages of Rathfarnham and Terenure not much farther.

Riverside Cottages are right at the centre of Templeogue village

The development, by Tolmac Construction, consists of three three-storey houses, not really looking very cottagey but taking their name from the crescent of 20 early 20th-century houses closer to the River Dodder. All four-beds are orientated east-west, with a high standard of finish throughout, they measure 183sq m (1,970 sq ft) with large gardens ranging in size from 180sq m to 255sq m. The price, according to selling agent DNG New Homes, will be in the region of €950,000.