Bonkers baubles for your Christmas tree: From baby Yoda to an air fryer

Forget subtle sparkle and colour co-ordination – this year we’re embracing kitsch and dressing our Christmas trees with the most bonkers baubles we can find. Charmingly quirky, sweet and cheeky, these one-off decorations are more than baubles – they’re little bursts of personality and joy.

As much a cultural barometer as a decorative garnish, the best baubles are miniaturised versions of their owners’ favourite things to eat, drink, wear and do. What’s more, choosing to hang motifs of, say, lobster and champagne or a bejewelled avocado on your tree is a direct way of communicating how very sophisticated you are – especially when Instagram is your broadcaster. Why waste a fir branch on a generic star or snowflake? Novelty baubles are the new emojis.

Homesense Christmas baubles

The trend for novelty food-and-drink-themed bling shows no sign of slowing down. Delicate oysters bring shimmer with a wink, rashers and eggs sizzle in a frying pan, crabs come dressed in black tie and once-ubiquitous croissants have been one-upped by bottles of ketchup, tins of sardines, gravy boats and a bunch of asparagus. It’s only a matter of time before someone adds a hook to a tin of Perello olives.

And there’s a veritable drinks cabinet of boozy tree decorations, from champagne and whiskey through to pink gin and limoncello, and even a mini-espresso martini.

For members of team kitsch, the pop-star decoration aesthetic reigns supreme. Trim your festive fir with Bowie, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift baubles and add some swagger with a Snoop Dogg-inspired ornament.

The fashion magpie’s eye will be on this season’s glittery Croc-inspired shoe and the metallic cowboy boot, while glam queens will covet the high-shine lippy and Chanel-esque quilted bag. Continuing the theme for ornaments with no apparent relation to Christmas, we’ve spotted caravans and tractors, barbells and greenhouses, coffee percolators and oh-so-cute crocheted chicks, not to mention a deliciously dark Darth Vader. Kaoroke fans? For you, a microphone. And who’s not going to smile at the self-care dog wearing a towelling turban?

So, are all bets officially off? Is Christmas a moment to fully embrace all that’s naff and decorate like a 10-year-old on a sugar rush? To an extent, yes, says Siobhan Lam, owner and creative director of furniture and interior design store April and the Bear.

“We’re embracing kitsch with a capital K this season – glittery Botox-injections ornaments, giant pink disco balls and cooked turkeys in snow globes are just a few of our festive favourites,” says Lam. “It’s just a bit different from the tinsel/red-and green-bauble vibe or the minimalist white-beige style we’re always seeing pop up. You might not think you’ll be coveting a glass pigeon to hang on your tree this Christmas ... but you will. Christmas is meant to be out-there extravagant – let’s enjoy it.

Marks & Spencer Christmas baubles

In Lam’s own home, there are certain decorations, including a pink iced doughnut, that she reaches for every year. “But I’m always adding to the family collection and I can’t wait to get my hands on the Pringles can decoration.”

And It doesn’t need to match, she adds: “I love the idea of slowly building up more and more decorations each year. I generally try to pick two colours that work well together – like, say, red and pink – and try to stick to just those colours on the tree. Then it’ll look stunning and intentional.”

[ Three great Christmas decorations you can make at homeOpens in new window ]

Maximum kitsch gets away with it because it’s so confident and happy – when it’s taken that far, you can’t criticise it. The only Christmas decorating sin is when you have no sense of humour, and try to do something very serious and chic.

“Tree decorating is not about creating a beautiful piece of art in your home,” explains Lam. “It’s about having fun with it – it’s about, every time you look at it, bringing you joy and memories. It’s so subjective – I don’t think there are any rules. What rules, by whom?” Well, quite.

Tractor decoration, €6.75 at Marks & Spencer

Glitter microphone, €6.75 at Marks & Spencer

Rollerskate decoration, €6.75 at Marks & Spencer

Darth Vader, €21.95 at Avoca

Baby Yoda decoration, €26.50 at Avoca

Selfcare dog, €14.50 at Avoca

Quilted black bag decoration, €16.50 at Avoca

Lipstick decoration, €11.95 at Avoca

Whiskey Bottle decoration, €15.50 at Avoca

Gold Champagne ornament, €16.50 at Avoca

Full fry on a plate, €5.99 at Homesense

Biscuit decoration, €5.49 at Homesense

Lime decoration, €5.99 at Homesense

Crochet chick, €16 by Ankas Crochet at the Irish Design Shop

Crochet Robin, €16 by Ankas Crochet at the Irish Design Shop

Lobster embellished decoration, €9.75 at Oliver Bonas

Broccoli embellished decoration, €9.75 at Oliver Bonas

Dressed crab embellished decoration, €9.75 at Oliver Bonas

Gravy jug embellished decoration, €9.75 at Oliver Bonas

Coffee percolator, €11.95 at Stock Design

Bottle of ketchup, €9.95 at Stock Design

Frying pan with bacon and eggs, €14.50 at Stock Design

Greenhouse, €8.95 at Stock Design

Tin of sardines decoration, €6.96 at Sostrene Grene

Caravan €6.96 at Sostrene Grene

Bunch of asparagus decoration, €6.96 at Sostrene Grene

Pigeon, €21.95 at April and the Bear

Pringle can, €16.95 at April and the Bear

Espresso Martini decoration, €16.95 at April and the Bear

Pink doughnut, €15.95 at April and the Bear

Champagne oyster decoration, €19.95 at April and the Bear

Avocado, €16.95 at April and the Bear

Pink gin bottle, €15.95 at April and the Bear

Limoncello bottle, €13.95 at April and the Bear

Metallic cowboy boot decoration, €16.95 at April and the Bear

Botox injection decoration, €15.95 at April and the Bear

Snoop Dogg-inspired decoration, €32.95 at Rockett St George

Taylor Swift-inspired decoration, €32.95 at Rockett St George

Harry Styles-inspired decoration, €29 at Rockett St George

Dumbbell decoration, €11.95 at Rockett St George

Pink shoe decoration, €11.95 at Rockett St George

Air fryer decoration, €11.95 at Rockett St George

