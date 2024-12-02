The top home styling and decorating trends to watch out for this Christmas

This year’s hottest Christmas trends are as diverse as they come – from natural and nostalgic to glitzy fiesta. Upcycling, home crafting and repurposing are still key, as we’re all trying to keep costs and our environmental footprint low, and prioritise memories over perfection. But that doesn’t mean we can’t add a dash of new to our winter wonderland.

Bling tree, Marks and Spencer

Metal maximalists, this is your year: for Christmas 2024, it’s all about the sparkle. This trend invites you to lean into the lustre, whether you prefer pared-back elegance or full-on disco balls and sequin walls. Trees decked from top to bottom in shimmer will steal the show, with some people even opting for actual metallic trees. Iridescent decorations are making a splash, retro lametta a surprise comeback, and there’s glitter, tinsel and sparkle everywhere. And all that sheen pairs perfectly with the rising trend for all things disco

Marks and Spencer traditional tree

But if there’s an overarching Christmas trend, it’s a return to a more traditional style – think the cosy, homespun charm of yesteryear, reimagined with modern elegance. This is our childhood Christmas, as seen through rose-tinted spectacles, and it’s timeless for a reason. Go super traditional with a green-and-red theme, embrace classic gold for a timeless glow or set a wintry scene with silver.

Decorations from €10 at Brown Thomas

Interior designer Geri O’Toole is all about a contemporary and understated look when it comes to decorating. “I prefer Christmas ornaments that enhance and highlight the existing decor.” she says.

“This year, I’m sticking with soft, natural shades like white, beige and a hint of gold but I’m going to incorporate some vibrant elements to create contrast and add a touch of brightness. My livingroom sofa is raspberry coloured and I’ll be integrating that colour into the tree decorations to create a cohesive feel throughout the space.”

Mini-trends

Bows

Bows are such an inexpensive way to add impact and they look luxe. The trendiest type for 2024? Bows with big, elongated tails that drape beautifully.

Oversized decorative bow, €1.44 at Sostrene Grene

Luxury Garlands Bridgerton bow in blue, €40 at Brown Thomas

Paper creations

Endlessly versatile and a sustainability winner, paper decorations are as popular as ever. Perfect for home crafters and hands large and small, there are plenty of fun paper projects to try too: paper chains, snowflakes, stars – you name it.

Paper stars, €12.60 at Sostrene Grene

Paper stars, from €9.38 at Sostrene Grene

Mini-houses

The favoured adornment for many Irish mantelpieces, windowsills and sideboards is set to be a group of twinkly Christmas houses. Charming miniature ornamental buildings – featuring a candle or an LED light shining from within – are now available for every budget and aesthetic whim.

Bo house candle holder, from €24 at Article

Chateau Marmout tea light holder, €59.95 at Meadows & Byrne. Photograph: Miki Barlok

Decorative house ornaments, from €4.95 at Sostrene Grene

Vermeer Canal House tealight at April and the Bear

Decorative mini houses, from €4.95 at Sostrene Grene

Wreaths

Christmas wreaths don’t fit with the way many of us live now. In communal buildings with no front door of your own, where are you meant to hang them? Plus there’s an element of, why fork out on something people only see for an instant before being ushered inside to the warmth?

Mixed leaf and white berry wreaths, €95 each, and wreath with red berries, €55 at Brown Thomas

Fluffy pampas wreaths, €60 at orianab.com

Rattan lit wreath, €52.99 at very.ie

Star light-up confetti wreath, €20 at Marks and Spencer

A picture hook above a sideboard will do just the job for an indoor wreath, and while a simple circle will always be a classic, you can up the glam with light features, tactile textures and geometric designs, or arrange two or three wreaths in a cluster for a high-impact display.

Delectable tablescapes

The highlight of Christmas Day may be the dinner but it’s the table, and how well it’s dressed, that does the talking.

Meadows & Byrne silver and gold theme Christmas table. Photograph: Miki Barlok

“The key to a perfectly presented table is planning,” says PR and event planner Tara O’Connor whose passion for tablescaping led her to set up The Designed Table, a stunning range of table linens and accessories.

The Designed Table: Planning is key to a perfectly presented table, says Tara O'Connor

“Choose a colour scheme first,” she advises. “Then decide whether to go with floral arrangements or just add foliage as your centrepiece. A runner creates a fabulous statement along the centre of the table. You can then add depth to this with placemats and charger plates.

Choose a colour scheme and don't over do it, says O'Connor

‘Don’t over style your table. Just add the plates you need for your first course on each place setting. Tapered candles are great for adding height to your table along with tea lights in little votives. For place names, use foliage or seasonal fruit like pomegranates if you don’t want to use paper – a gold Sharpie is all you need. And don’t forget Christmas crackers. We all need that family picture with paper hats.”

Tableware at the Brown Thomas Christmas Shop

Hanging centrepiece

No matter how capacious your Christmas table, it’ll invariably end up crammed with crackers, condiments and candles, with little room for much else. Hanging a centrepiece above the table skirts this problem and means you can go bigger with your arrangement.

It’s the perfect solution not least because you can hang other decorations from it. Or even, if you’re feeling frisky, a sprig of mistletoe over the seat you plan to occupy …