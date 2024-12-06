Remember drinks trolleys? Add glamour to your Christmas entertaining with a home bar

The holiday season is just around the corner, and what better way to elevate your hosting game than by creating a home bar? Whether you’re planning intimate gatherings or large family celebrations, a well-designed home bar can be both a stylish feature and a functional spot for festive fun. From elaborate built-in bars to simple drinks trolleys, there’s an option for every home and budget. Here’s how to plan your perfect home bar and get ready to wow your guests.

Assess your space

Before diving into the design, it’s essential to carefully plan your home bar to make the most of your space and budget.

Start by assessing your space. Identify underused areas in your home, such as a kitchen corner, diningroom alcove, or even the space under the stairs. Ensure the location is easily accessible and doesn’t disrupt the flow of your home.

Next, consider how often you’ll use your home bar. Do you love to entertain regularly or host just a few times a year? If it’s something you’ll use frequently, a more permanent feature like a built-in bar or custom cabinetry might be worth the investment. For occasional entertaining, a flexible option like a drinks trolley or a console table bar may be a better fit, offering functionality and the ability to tuck it away when not in use.

Finally, set a budget. Built-in bars might require plumbing and electrical work, so be prepared for higher costs. For more affordable options, drinks trolleys or console set-ups are excellent choices, with most of the expense going toward styling and accessories. Once you’ve determined your budget, it will be much easier to prioritise features and create the biggest impact with what you have to spend.

Built-in options

When it comes to home bars, one size doesn’t fit all. The best option for you depends on your space, lifestyle and how much you want to invest.

A built-in bar with a mini fridge, sink and bar stools is the ultimate set-up for serious entertainers. This option works best if you have a dedicated room or space to transform into a bar area, such as a den, open-plan living space, or even a garage. If your budget allows, adding a sink and fridge will make it a super functional addition to your home.

Make sure to add a mix of closed cupboards for storage and open shelving for display. Opt for water-resistant surfaces to ensure durability. Materials like wood, marble, or brass will elevate the look. Integrated lighting is a great way to introduce an added layer of luxury. To make more of a statement, consider a bold patterned backsplash or a mirrored finish – both can create instant impact and enhance the overall design.

If you don’t have the luxury of lots of space, a custom piece can be designed to fit snugly into an unused corner or alcove. Consider integrating your bar into your kitchen cabinetry for a discreet, space-saving solution. Features like pull-out shelves, pocket doors or hidden compartments can make it both sleek and functional. To create a cohesive look, match the bar cabinetry to your kitchen, or choose a contrasting finish to make it a standout feature. Be sure to include space for essentials like wine racks, glasses and mixers.

A standalone bar cabinet is perfect for those who want a statement piece that adds character to their home. You can invest in a custom-designed piece tailored to your needs, with compartments for bottles, glassware, and bar tools. There are plenty of ready-made versions available to choose from, too. This option is portable, making it a great long-term investment.

Drinks trolley. Photograph: Patrick Huelsmann/iStock/Getty Images

Budget friendly

For a budget-friendly and flexible option, consider a drinks trolley or repurpose a console table to create a stylish bar. Both can be easily styled to look chic and festive while offering the convenience of being moved wherever the party takes you. Use trays to organise spirits and mixers and style with festive touches like fairy lights, cocktail recipe cards, or holiday-themed napkins. Add decorative touches like candles, small plants, or a festive garland to elevate the look.

You don’t need much space to create a functional bar – just a little creativity. You might be surprised how easily furniture you already own can double as the perfect home bar.

Creating a home bar is a fun way to elevate your entertaining this holiday season. Whether you choose a luxurious built-in bar or a chic drinks trolley, the secret lies in making it functional, stylish and a true reflection of your personal taste. With the perfect set-up, you’ll have a dedicated space to raise a glass with friends and family in style.