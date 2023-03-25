Bring some Easter cheer to your home with these affordable decorations

After weeks of Lenten abstinence, it will soon be time to gorge on all things Easter: roast lamb, simnel cake and lots and lots of chocolate.

Whether you’re hosting a large lunch this year or just having a casual affair (you don’t want to ruin your appetite for all that chocolate after all), it doesn’t take much to elevate your dining table from the everyday to making a seasonal splash.

Penneys scalloped-edged napkins (€4 for two)

A selection of Penneys' Easter themed homewares

For some low-cost options, check out your local Penneys, where you’ll find bunny-themed bowls for some of those chocolates for just €6, or pretty scalloped-edged napkins (€4 for two) and floral side plates for €4.

Coloured drinkware also brings some fun to the table, from €4.

Søstrene Grene’s collection of eggs

Søstrene Grene bunny candle (€3.73)

Get decorating with Søstrene Grene’s collection of eggs, which can be hung from twigs or branches from the garden. The decorative collection includes glass eggs in a range of hues (€2.20), delicate painted options (€3.98), paper eggs (from €2.48) or fun woolly chickens (€2.20).

Hedgeroe tablescape

Hedgeroe cake stand (€20)

Candles are always an essential, so go for a spring blue shade at Hedgeroe or a cute bunny candle holder at Søstrene Grene (€3.73).

For a fancier affair, Hedgeroe has carefully curated tablescapes, including everything from glassware to crockery and napkins. A bunny cake stand will also bring the wow factor to your Easter dessert (€20).

The Designed Table place mat (€19.50)

The Designed Table tablescape

At The Designed Table, Tara O’Connor makes it easy to bring some Easter cheer to the table, with her beautifully coloured tablecloths and napkins, inspired by a trip to India last year. Prices start at €40 for a set of four napkins, €95 for tablecloths. You can also get a “tablescape in a box”, which includes a tablecloth, place mat, napkins and napkin rings, to seat six guests, for €199.

Or try the brand’s beaded bunny placemats (€19.50). Finish the look with a pastel green napkin and a wooden bunny napkin ring (€24 for four).