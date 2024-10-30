Ratoath residential site with scope for 57 apartments

Rathoath: Planning permission was granted in 2021 for apartments, retail units, a restaurant and healthcare centre. Illustration: Knight Frank

A site with planning permission for the development of 57 apartments and three retail units has come to the market in Ratoath, Co Meath, at a guide price of €1.5 million.

The development site, brought to market by Knight Frank, is in the town centre and extends to about 1.04 hectares (2.57 acres). It is located at the junction of Meadowbank Hill and Fairyhouse Road, 200m from the main street and within walking distance of several primary and secondary schools.

The proposed development site extends to about 1.04 hectares (2.57 acres)

In September 2021 An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for the development of 57 apartments, three retail units, a restaurant and a healthcare centre on the site. The proposed development consists of two blocks separated by a central plaza. The first block comprises the commercial accommodation, while the second, E-shaped, block comprises the residential accommodation.

Vehicular access is from Fairyhouse Road and car parking is provided for in a partial basement, undercroft, and at surface level.

The site falls under the Meath County Development Plan 2021-2027. Under the plan, most of the site is zoned B1 commercial town or village centre, the balance F1 open space.

M3 Parkway Park and Ride facility is within 9km, providing regular commuter train services to Dublin city centre. In addition, both the M2 and M3 motorways are easily accessible, and Meath remains a popular location with first time buyers and traders-up alike.