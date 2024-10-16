Prestigious Georgian with views over Merrion Square for €4.2m

Owner-occupiers, as well as investors, are expected to be interested in a substantial four storey over basement Georgian property on Merrion Square, that is coming to the market with full vacant possession.

The property, 46 Merrion Square, which is being launched to the market by Colliers for €4.2 million, comprises a four-storey period building with beautiful views over Merrion Square, a modern mews, and seven parking spaces.

The entire property extends to 7,953 sq ft (NIA) and is available with full vacant possession, making it an ideal opportunity for owner-occupiers, developers, or indeed serviced office providers.

The property is available in three separate lots. Colliers is seeking offers of €4.2 million for the entire property; €3.4 million for No 46 Merrion Square; and €800,000 for the mews, No 46 Stephen’s Place.

No 46 Merrion Square is a substantial four-storey-over-basement property, that provides generously proportioned rooms, with beautiful views over Merrion Square, spacious common areas and a striking entrance hallway. The reception rooms can comfortably accommodate open plan configurations, while a number of smaller rooms are ideal for cellular offices.

The lower ground floor enjoys independent access on to Merrion Square and benefits from generous floor-to-ceiling heights, creating bright and spacious accommodation. No 46 extends to 5,667 sq ft (NIA), and retains many original features, including ornate cornicing, ceiling roses, sliding sash windows and marble fireplaces.

The modern mews building at 46 Stephen’s Place extends to 2,286sq ft (NIA) over two floors, and offers additional office accommodation or indeed development potential, subject to planning permission. The property benefits from seven car parking spaces, accessed via Stephen’s Place.

The location, in the heart of the traditional central business district, is close to all transport links and amenities, with countless cafes, restaurant, bars and hotels on the doorstep.

No 46 last came to the market in May 2023, at an asking price of €4.4 million, but did not trade. At the time it was occupied by three tenants and produced total annual rental income of €225,240. Colliers sold the adjoining number 47 Merrion Square, to a private investors in May 2022, for €5.69 million.

Michele McGarry, who is handling the sale on behalf of Colliers said: “Given the quality of the real estate, in one of Dublin’s most-sought-after addresses, we are expecting to see interest from both owner occupiers and investors.”