IT company pays over €5m for Gamestop Ireland’s former HQ

Northern Ireland-based EOS IT Solutions is set to expand its operations into the Republic following its acquisition of Gamestop’s former headquarters at Swords Business Park in Swords, Co Dublin. While the value of the deal has not been disclosed EOS is understood to have paid over €5 million to secure ownership of Estuary House. Stephen Mellon of CBRE handled the transaction on behalf of Gamestop Ireland.

Estuary House comprises a high-specification industrial unit of 3,836sq m (41,290sq ft). The building includes two-storey office accommodation extending to 1,322sq m (14,235sq ft). The industrial space is of a modern specification and has a clear internal height of 6m, four dock levellers, one grade-level loading door and a yard depth of 36m.

Swords offers commercial occupiers quick and easy access to Dublin International Airport (5.1km), the M1/Junction 4 (2.9km), M50/Junction 3 (8.5km) and the Dublin Port Tunnel (9.8km).

Commenting on his company’s decision to acquire and locate its Dublin operations at Estuary House, EOS IT Solutions’ chief operating officer Brendan Strain said: “The acquisition of Estuary House is a significant milestone for our strategic expansion plans. It supports our operational needs, including the expansion of our warehouse footprint, enabling us to enhance service delivery to our growing regional client base and beyond. We eagerly anticipate the continuous growth of our supply-chain service offering.”

Stephen Mellon of CBRE added: “Due to the acute lack of freehold industrial units we saw strong interest from both owner-occupiers and investors alike for this property. Throughout the marketing campaign we conducted a high volume of inspections which in turn led to a successful sale.”