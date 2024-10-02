Block B at Dublin Airport Business Park fully let following new lettings

Block B at Dublin Airport Business Park in Santry has 929sq m (10,000sq ft) of grade-A office accommodation over three floors

The office accommodation at Block B in Dublin Airport Business Park in Santry is now fully let following the agreement of two new leases at the scheme.

In the first instance, the insurance broker Arachas has expanded its office operations and signed a new five-year lease for the first and second floors of the newly developed three-storey building. The company’s new office space extends to a total area of 620sq m (6,674sq ft).

Ocean Network Express, a global container shipping company with headquarters in Singapore, has agreed to occupy the ground floor of the property (279sq m/3,000sq ft) on a five-year lease.

Both Arachas and Ocean Express are understood to have agreed a rent of about €280 per square metre per annum (€26 per square foot). Keith O’Neill of BNP Paribas Real Estate handled the lettings on behalf of the building’s developer and owner, B&C Contractors.

Block B briefly comprises a total of 929sq m (10,000sq ft) of grade-A office accommodation over three floors. The property has Cat-A specification which includes raised-access floors with floor boxes wired for power, suspended metal ceilings with LED PIR lighting, air conditioning, a high-speed eight-person passenger lift, ladies and gents’ toilets with shower facilities.

The building is carpeted throughout and has a floor-to-ceiling height of 2.7m. The facade consists of full-height curtain-wall glazing, with a high-specification stone cladding finish. The property, which overlooks Swords Road in Santry, comes with the benefit of on-site car parking.