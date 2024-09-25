Landmark Monaghan hotel guiding at €6m

Having ceased trading almost immediately after its acquisition in 2023 by Nubility Capital, a subsidiary of Huawen Foundation and Chinese/British businessman Kal Dai, the former four-star Nuremore Hotel in Monaghan is being offered to the market once more at a guide price of €6 million. The sale on this occasion is being handled by agent CBRE on behalf of Declan De Lacy, liquidator of Nubility Capital.

Before its untimely closure in 2023, the Nuremore Hotel had been synonymous for many years with hospitality in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, and the wider northeast region. The hotel, built originally in the 1890s, came into its own under the ownership for over 50 years of Julie Gilhooly and her family. In the 1990s, the hotel famously served as the training base for Jack Charlton’s Irish soccer team as they prepared for their 1993 World Cup qualifier in Belfast, and the tournament finals in the United States the following summer. In 2020, the Gilhoolys retired from the business and sold it to the Kylin Prime Group as a going concern.

While the Nuremore has lain dormant since its closure on New Year’s Day in 2023, John Hughes of CBRE’s hotel division expects the hotel and its extensive estate to attract interest from both hotel operators and investors.

The Nuremore Hotel briefly comprises 70 bedrooms with facilities that include a restaurant, bar, leisure centre and a large function room. The hotel sits on 160 acres of parkland with a championship golf course as its centrepiece, and benefits from two large car-parking areas with access from the Dundalk Road and the old Ardee Road.

The function room was a popular wedding venue with a choice of indoor or outdoor ceremony options. The venue offered catering and banqueting facilities for about 350 guests.

The conference centre is a custom-built facility for business meetings and conferences. The Kavanagh conference rooms, as they were known, can accommodate meetings and conferences for up to 20 delegates.

For larger events of up to 50 delegates, the Kavanagh suite & Carraig rooms offer garden views. The conference room can seat up to 700 delegates in a theatre style.

The hotel’s spa and wellness facilities include treatment rooms, an indoor pool, a sauna, and a fitness centre. There are two outdoor tennis courts between the hotel and its golf course.

In 1991 Eddie Hackett designed a championship 18-hole parkland golf course featuring water elements at its second, fifth and eighth holes. The course also features a stand-alone club house with bar facilities.

The Nuremore Hotel is on the old Ardee Road just two kilometres outside Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan. The venue sits 85km from Dublin and 100km from Belfast respectively.

John Hughes of CBRE says: “The former Nuremore Hotel and Country Club was a landmark hospitality business in the northeast, and with capital investment can be re-established as a leading resort hotel attracting significant business from north and south of the Border.”