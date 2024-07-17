Dublin 13 industrial and office unit sold for €2.4m

Building supply specialist Quality Building Materials (QBM) has acquired Unit 81A at Baldoyle Industrial Estate in Dublin 13. The deal, which is understood to have been agreed at around the €2.4 million price guided by the selling agent, Harvey, will facilitate QBM’s future growth plans. The company is already based around the corner from the subject property in a smaller unit on Grange Avenue.

Unit 81a is a detached industrial/warehouse and office facility with a large side yard and car parking fronting on to Grange Way. The building extends to 1,811sq m (19,494sq ft) including 233sq m (2,508 sq ft) of two-storey offices to the front.

The industrial/warehouse space is accessed from the private, gated yard via four level-access loading doors and has a clear internal height of six metres. The translucent panels in the twin-skin, insulated, metal deck roof allow for excellent natural light which is supplemented with high-output warehouse lighting.

The offices are laid out in a mix of open-plan and cellular accommodation, together with a tea station and ladies and gents’ toilets. Finishes include suspended ceilings, LED lighting at ground-floor level and air-conditioning cassette units.

READ MORE

The subject property is located within a short walk of Howth Junction Dart station and a five-minute drive from the Malahide Road, 10 minutes from the M1/M50 interchange and 12 minutes from both the Dublin Port Tunnel and Dublin Airport.

Quality Building Materials (QBM) specialise in supplying a range of roofing systems, materials, and accessories designed to meet the specific requirements of roofing contractors, architects, engineers, builders and the DIY market across Ireland. They have their own technical design team and on-site training facilities.

Commenting on the sale, Kevin McHugh of Harvey said: “The extreme shortage of freehold industrial units available in the market over the past couple of years means that there is a pent-up demand, particularly from owner occupiers. This unit attracted several bidders with the bidding process finalised via best bids.”