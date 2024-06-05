Fully let investment on Dublin’s South William Street seeking €3.6m

Investors looking to secure a foothold on one of Dublin city centre’s better-performing streets will be interested in the opportunity and healthy 6.1 per cent net initial yield presented by the sale of Nos 4-5 South William Street. The subject property is producing an annual income of €241,484 and is being offered to the market by agent CBRE at a guide price of €3.6 million.

4-5 South William Street extends to 590sq m (6,352 sq ft) and is located on the northern end of South William Street, close to its junction with Wicklow Street and Exchequer Street. The four-storey property has undergone a comprehensive restoration and will be occupied by Little Pyg, the sister restaurant to Pygmalion bar and restaurant at basement and part ground-floor level. Little Pyg was voted the 15th best pizzeria in Europe at the Pizza Europa Awards in Madrid in May 2024. The remaining ground-floor space at 4-5 South William Street is occupied by the Casa Craft clothing and gift store.

The second, third and fourth floors of the building comprise three fully refurbished two-bedroom apartments, with one apartment located on each level. The units have a livingroom, kitchen, two bathrooms and two bedrooms with each one extend to an approximate area of 93sq m (1,000sq ft).

This junction of South William Street, Wicklow Street and Exchequer Street is now one of the busiest parts of the city, with an excellent retail, food and beverage offering.

READ MORE

Will Heffernan of CBRE’s capital markets division says: “4-5 South William Street will appeal to a broad range of investors due to the quality of the building, its tenant mix, and best-in-class location.”