Future use of GPO building could play key role in rejuvenation of Dublin city, Donohoe suggests

The GPO, as well as being linked to the Easter Rising in 1916, is the former headquarters of An Post and is one of the main post offices in Dublin.

A reimagining of the historic GPO building on O’Connell Street could play a key role in improving and rejuvenating Dublin city centre, the Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has suggested.

The Minister, who is a TD for the area, said he wanted to see the role and future of the GPO addressed in the time ahead.

The GPO, apart from being the most famous location associated with the Easter Rising in 1916, is also the former headquarters of An Post and is one of the main post offices in Dublin.

“One of the issues I certainly want to address in the time ahead is the role and the future of the GPO building, and what that means for O’Connell Street and for the city centre, because I think that can be part of how we respond, back to how we can make O’Connell Street, in particular, a better place to come to and spend time.”

READ MORE

The Minister said he was “open to really imaginative ideas” for what the GPO could become in the future.

Mr Donohoe was speaking at The Depot at The Complex near Smithfield in Dublin. He said this building had been transformed from a warehouse for storing fruit into an arts venue.

“Part of the building is where freezer units used to be that would hold fruit that was at risk of decomposing.”

“That is now a performance space. And if you can do that with a building like this, it is a reminder of what we should be able to do with the rest of our city.”

Mr Donohoe said he expected that the report of the taskforce established by the Government on improving the city centre’s public realm, safety and experience within the next few weeks.

He said he had met the chair of the group David McRedmond recently.

“I am very much aware of the challenges that we clearly do still have within our city centre. I do believe there are things that are improving in Dublin; things that are getting better in Dublin. Look at where we are here. Look at this amazing facility (at the Depot at the Complex) that is located in the heart of Dublin. But lots of people probably aren’t aware of it, which is why it’s great to be here.

“But something like this is only part of the response back to how we can make this not only a great city to live in, but a great city to visit and go out in. And we’re not where we want to be with regard to that, but I think we will get there. And the report from David McRedmond will be important.”