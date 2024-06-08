Local and European election results: First councillors elected as Independents look set to make gains

Main Points

James Geoghegan (Fine Gael) and Hazel Chu (Green Party) are the first councillors elected in Dublin.

Connemara North is the first LEA to complete its count with four sitting councillors returned.

Independent Thomas Welby is the first councillor elected in the local elections 2024, taking a seat on Galway County Council.

Sinn Féin will add to its 80 seats in 2019 but by far fewer than expected. Pearse Doherty says “there will be a lot of disappointment”.

Tallies suggest support for Government parties is holding, including for the Greens.

Among the smaller parties, Labour seems to be doing well and may pick up extra seats.

Several anti-immigration or right-wing candidates could win seats in Dublin.

Independents are polling strongly.

European Election Count

Tánaiste Micheal Martin says Fianna Fáil is doing better than polls predicted and Billy Kelleher is likely to hold his seat in Ireland South.

He said a trend for people not to vote all the way down “could also be a sign of weariness in terms of the length of the ballot papers”.

Tallies show Luke Ming Flanagan and Fine Gael’s Maria polling well in Midlands-North-West.

Barry Andrews of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty are also polling well in Dublin.

Limerick Mayoral Election

John Moran, the former secretary general at the Department of Finance running as an Independent, is the early front runner.

Counting is scheduled to start soon in Moate for the 20 seats available on Westmeath County Council.

The big news of the day so far is the high level of support for former minister of state Kevin ‘Boxer’ in Athlone who has received 3,725 first preference votes after the tally, over 2,000 more than the next nearest candidate.

Struggling to hold onto their seats in Athlone are independent Cllr Paul Hogan and Cllr Louise Heavin of the Green Party, both of whom will be hoping Moran’s transfers go their way.

It’s been a mostly good day for the incumbents in Mullingar with all likely to be re-elected, bar Green Party councillor Hazel Smyth who is three places away from retaining her seat.

Kinnegad is the most hotly contested of the electoral areas with 16 candidates running for five seats after three councillors retired there at the end of the last term.

In Moate, one of two electoral areas in the country not to be contested by a female candidate, all four incumbents look likely to retain their seats.

After tallies, it’s probable that Fianna Fáil will retain its nine seats on Westmeath County Council.

Fine Gael is looking at losing a seat in Kinnegad but may gain one in Mullingar, leaving them with the five seats they currently have.

Both sitting Labour councillors should comfortably return their seat while there is a real threat that the Green Party will lose both their seats.

Sinn Féin is in with a strong chance of returning two seats in Westmeath, where they currently have no sitting councillors, but that depends on how transfers go.

Still a Long Way to go

So far 19 council seats have been decided with Fine Gael taking an early lead with seven seats. Independents have won six, Fianna Fáil has won four, with one each for Sinn Féin, and for the Green Party.

There are a total of 949 seats at play so there is still at least 24 hours of counting to go in some local areas.

If you follow the tallies, it’s going to be a strong day for the Independents. For example, there are reports that all five independents associated with Michael Lowry in Tipperary will get elected, if the tallies hold true.

There are caveats. Transfers will decide many of the last two or three seats in many LEAs and that could see unexpected gains for smaller parties, independents and the bigger parties. Sinn Féin has not made the gains it expected but it will still make gains, as it won only 80 seats in the poor election in 2019. It is doing strongly in some rural constituencies, so it might do a little better than is been predicted at the moment.

Moran the early leader in Limerick mayoral election

David Raleigh writes

Final cross party tally of voting in the historic Directly Elected Mayoral (DEM) election in Limerick, had IND candidate, John Moran, racing ahead at the Limerick Racecourse count centre with 24% of the vote.

Moran, a former General Secretary at the Department of Finance, was the front runner heading into Monday’s vote, with an eight percentage point lead on nearest rival Helen O’Donnell IND on 16%.

Not one vote yet has been counted in the race to be mayor however a final cross-party tally produced at the racecourse count centre showed Moran heading for the finishing post with 16,855 first preference votes.

Potentially bookies were still open to the possibility of a two or three-horse race, with O’Donnell remaining steady on 11,755 votes, and Dee Ryan FF, gaining on O’Donnell with 10,315 first preferences (14%), and Daniel Butler making up ground on 13% with 8,966 first presence votes.

Maurice Quinlivan (10%) with 7,448 first votes looked like continuing in his role as Sinn Fein’s only TD for Limerick, with the gap too much wide to clutch a late surge.

IND candidate and sitting Limerick City and County Councillor, Frankie Daly will be disappointed at 6% (4,193) first votes but he was ahead of a chasing bunch bringing up the rear on 3% including Sarah Beasley Aontú (2,378), Conor Sheehan LAB (2,227), and Elisa O’Donovan S-DEMs (2,082).

Green Party TD, Brian Leddin who sat on 3% (2,103 votes) will also be ruing that his vision of a liveable city and county with new transport links had failed to garner more traction with the electorate.

A spokesman for John Moran said he would not be commenting until after the votes were counted on Monday.

His nearest rival Helen O’Donnell who was not selected by Fine Gael as a candidate even though she was the party’s former parliamentary chairperson and her late husband, Tom O’Donnell a former TD, Minister and MEP for the party, said: “I would hope to get transfers, but it’s too early to say, but it will definitely go down to transfers.”

“I know John Moran is polling well, but I’m not doing too badly either, and it will go down to the wire, I’m delighted with what my tally people are telling me because I have never done this before,” O’Donnell added.

Speaking at the count centre, Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan, who during his campaign, told Limerick city and county he would be a “champion” for them, said he was “happy” with his standing in the race.

“It’s too early to call it,” Mr Quinlivan said.

Tom Brabazon elected in Donaghmede

The Dublin results are beginning to come in thick and fast. Olivia Kelly reports that Tom Brabazon was elected on the first count in Donaghmede. The first Fianna Fáil seat on Dublin City Council so far.

Wish you were Here

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin had two choices tonight on where to be. The first was the RDS. The second was Croke Park. Here is where he went.

Sure where else would ya be…. pic.twitter.com/ntZnexZWex — Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (@AodhanORiordain) June 8, 2024

The Healy-Rae juggernaut continutes to roll

Michael Healy Rae’s son, Jackie Healy Rae junior, gets elected on the first count in the Castelisland LEA.

Jackie Healy Rae elected in Castleisland with almost a quota and a half pic.twitter.com/qUDjO7Sebd — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) June 8, 2024

Catherine Martin has said Green vote holding up in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown

Marie O’Halloran writes:

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown

Minister for Media Catherine Martin has said she is “very pleased” with the Green Party’s vote in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown where she was a councillor before her election to the Dáil.

Arriving at the Cherrywood Business Park where counting in Blackrock and Dun Laoghaire electoral areas is under way, she said “our best ever vote was in 2019 to get six seats, one in each electoral area and we’re looking really competitive to hold all six.”

She had been very involved in the campaign “and I could see on the doors that the feedback was good” and “that’s a really good result for us as a party of Government, that we can hold onto our seats. And that indicates well going forward.”

Ms Martin did not believe their vote was against expectation. She said she had worked very closely with three candidates Cllr Oisín O’Connor (Glencullen-Sandyford), Robert Jones (Dundrum) and Cllr Eva Dowling (Stillorgan) and “I would have predicted last night that we would get our three seats. And I heard it was going well on the other side of the county too.”

She added that “in Dublin City Council we could have four poll toppers, which again is incredible for a party of Government, and that would bode well. There’s a lot to play for outside Dublin”.

The Dublin Rathdown TD said that in the European elections “it’s going to be a very tight battle. I would hope Ciaran (Cuffe, MEP and candidate for Dublin) could do it. What we are seeing is that the transfers are going every which way. I think it will be a long two days, at least.” The party’s Ireland South MEP and candidate Grace O’Sullivan “is a wonderful enigma. I’m very fond of her and she’s very popular. She could take a seat. So I wouldn’t rule either of them out just yet.”

There are 40 seats to be decided and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown was the first county council to have an equal number of male and female councillors. This time just under 50 per cent of candidates are female. Ms Martin said she would support any woman “who puts their name on the ballot paper.”

“I have always been an advocate for women stepping forward in whatever walk of life, be it... we need women to be seen, and I’m delighted to support any woman who puts their name on the ballot paper, and we need more women in politics.”

Ex Sinn Féin councillor Paddy Holohan poised to be poll-topper in Dublin South

Sarah Burns writes

Counting is finally about to begin for the 40 seats on South Dublin County Council with tallies suggesting that former MMA fighter Paddy Holohan will top the poll again in Tallaght South.

Holohan, previously a Sinn Féin councillor, is an Independent candidate this time round and also looks set to take a seat in Tallaght Central, where the tallies show that Independent Mick Duff and Fianna Fáil’s Teresa Costello have performed strongly.

In Clondalkin, the tallies indicate that Independent Francis Timmons will top the poll with Sinn Féin on around 15.9 per cent.

The party appear to be on top in Palmerstown-Fonthill with 22 per cent while in Lucan only look to be at around 8.4 per cent.

In Rathfarnham-Templeogue, the Labour Party’s Pamela Kearns was leading in the early tallies.

The count is taking place at Weston Airport centre with the separation of the European and local election ballots and tallies carried out at the RDS in Dublin earlier this morning.

Percentage turnout for the South Dublin local election is:

Tallaght South: 31.5 per cent

Tallaght Central: 43 per cent

Palmerstown - Fonthill: tbc

Lucan: 44.9 per cent

Clondalkin: 40.3 per cent

Firhouse-Bohernabreena: 40.6 per cent

Rathfarnham - Templeogue: 47 per cent

A number of local TDs have turned out for the count including Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin, Mark Ward and Sean Crowe, Fine Gael’s Colm Brophy, Fianna Fáil’s John Lahart and People Before Profit representative Paul Murphy and the Green Party’s Francis Noel Duffy.

First councillor elected in Kildare

Ronan McGreevy writes

Fianna Fáil’s Naoise Ó'Cearúil has been the first councilor elected in Kildare. He was elected in the Maynooth LEA with 1,880 votes, the quota being 1,566.

First two Councillors elected in Mayo

Paul O’Malley writes

The first count is in from Castlebar and Michael Kilcoyne, Independent (2,405) and Ger Deere, Fine Gael (1,958) have been elected, surpassing the quota of 1,878.

Kilcoyne’s surplus of 527 votes will now be distributed.

Al McDonnell, Fianna Fail (1,631), Blackie Gavin, Fianna Fail (1,526), Cyril Burke, Fine Gael (1,358) and Donna Sheridan, Fine Gael (996) may follow suit as the counts go on.

The key battle in Castlebar will be for the seventh and final seat. Stephen Kerr, Independent (899), Martin McLoughlin, Fianna Fail (834) and Harry Barrett, Independent (743) look most likely to battle it out for this seat.

Independent Candidate Declan Meehan looks set to top the poll in Milford Electoral Area

The Independent candidate, Declan Meehan, looks to have tripled his vote since 2019. Tallies indicate he may be poll topper. Mr Meehan, who is gay, has campaigned on progressive issues, including LGBT rights and support for Ukrainian refugees living in the country.

I am so proud of the campaign we have run in this campaign. It was progressive, it was inclusive. It was the politics of unity and not of division.

For all the sturm und drang about the far right, I'm delighted at the early tea leaves from Donegal. Two people power candidates elected for 100% Redress, and Declan Meehan topping the poll in Milford on a relentlessly inclusive, LGBTQ affirming ticket. It's great to see. #LE24 — Paddy Duffy (@PaddyDuffy) June 8, 2024

An independent candidate is on course to top the polls in Leitrim.

Sorcha Crowley writes:

Leitrim Independent candidate James Gilmartin is on course to top the poll both in his local electoral area of Manorhamilton with tallies predicting he’s won 1,328 first preference votes, 21 per cent of the total vote.

“I’m humbled, slightly shocked. It t was a good result for me,” he has said. A cousin of sitting Sligo-Leitrim Independent TD Marian Harkin, he attributed his vote to a number of factors, including the fact that two Fine Gael councillors did not run this time round, creating a vacuum he was happy to exploit.

Geography played a big role as he farms in a very central area of North Leitrim, he has played a lot of Gaelic football in his day, teaches in Bundoran and is chair of Treasure Leitrim which campaigned against a gold prospecting licence granted in Leitrim two years ago.

He also said his connection to Harkin may have helped: “It did not do me any harm but the one thing Marian did say to me at the start was that only you can get you elected.”

Healy Raes continue to dominate politics in South Kerry

Anne Lucey writes

Independent councillor Maura Healy Rae is set to repeat her extraordinary performance of 2019 and have two quotas in Killarney, The daughter of Danny Healy-Rae, who teaches in Bandon Co Cork, is on target to equal if not exceed her 2019 first preference of 3,099.

Her brother Johnny, and cousin Jackie, also look set to be poll-toppers in other LEAs in Kerry.

Labour candidate for MEP Aodhan O Riordain outside the RDS in Dublin during the count for the local and European elections. Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

James Geoghegan and Hazel Chu the first Councillors elected in Dublin

Jack White writes

Fine Gael and the Green Party have both filled the first two seats of Dublin City Council.

Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan received the most votes at 2,327 in the Pembroke LEA, passing the quota of 1,947.

Green Party councillor Hazel Chu, who was first elected in 2019 and was elected Mayor of Dublin City in 2020, received 1,973 votes in the Pembroke LEA, passing the quota and retaining her seat.

The first green party councilor elected today is the indefatigable @hazechu



Beyond proud! https://t.co/iIOpTiXlYY — Seanadóir Mal O’Hara (he/him) (@oharamal) June 8, 2024

First count announced in South East Inner City - Green's Claire Byrne at the top of the pile with 1,094 votes, slightly shy of the quota of 1,212 #LE24 — Jennifer Bray (@Jennifer_Bray) June 8, 2024

Voting for the first time in the European Elections and Irish local elections. What an extraordinary feeling and a true honor! Democracy at its best #UseYourVote #Elections2024 pic.twitter.com/E86eYt73Kl — Razan Ibraheem (رزان) (@RazanIRL) June 7, 2024

THE STATE OF PLAY AT TEATIME

It’s teatime on Saturday and while it’s still very early, a number of key patterns are beginning to emerge.

The First Trend

Pat Leahy has new analysis which points to a disappointing election in prospect for Sinn Féin.

“It is certain now that Sinn Féin faces a difficult weekend,” Pat writes. “Just how difficult is not yet apparent, and may not be until late into tomorrow, as later counts proceed in the local elections and first counts approach in the Europeans. But, if anything, the picture for the party looks gloomier than it was this morning.”

Now, Sinn Féin will gain seats after losing 80 in 2019, but it’s resurgence will be nothing like what was being indicated by opinion polls up until a few months ago.

Ironically, one of the reasons for Sinn Féin poor performances in some local electoral areas is that they ran too many candidates. Mary Lou McDonald’s home turf of Cabra-Glasnevin is a good example. In 2020, they were criticised for running too few candidates. There are a few outliers though. The party looks like being the largest in Monaghan and is doing well in Offaly.

Pearse Doherty has been speaking in RTÉ just now: “It’s not the result we hoped for and there will be a lot of disappointment,” he said.

“We are determined to deliver change and need to communicate our mesage very clearly,

“There is a responsibility on us that we are fighting fit for (the general) election.”

The Second Trend

Government parties look like they are holding up. And that surprisingly includes the Greens. Fianna Fáil and the Greens will lose seats but will not haemorrhage them as has happened to both in the past. Fine Gael is likely to be the biggest party in local government. Fianna Fáil will make gains in the European constituencies. The Greens percentage share has fallen but many of its councillors will hold. The news is not so good for its two MEP although Roderic O’Gorman told Martin Wall a little while ago that he might be in the mix for the final seats.

The Third Trend

It’s been a strong day for the Independents and for the new party Independent Ireland. Ciaran Mullooly and Niall Boylan look like they could be elected as MEPs. That group is also likely to return a dozen councillors, if not more. Aontú also look like picking up a few more council seats, and the 100 Per Cent Redress group in Donegal (a single-issue group looking for redress for mica-damaged homes) could return three candidates. The Healy Raes have done well in Kerry. Kevin Boxer Moran has done exceedingly well in Athlone, Co Westmeath. The first councillor elected in the State was an Independent, Thomas Welby in North Connemara.

The Fourth Trend

The smaller parties. Labour seems to be doing well and may pick up a few extra seats. Aodhán O Ríordáin has done well in Dublin. The Social Democrats have not done strongly in the European but it could also pick up new councillors in new areas, including in Kildare. PBP-Solidarity could also make a handful of gains after a poor election in 2019, with former TD Ruth Coppinger in the hunt for a seat in Fingal.

The Fifth Trend

Is there growing support for the far right or openly anti-migrant candidates? They are still marginal and are not a factor in Ireland like they are in other European countries. But there are several candidates in Dublin who could win council seats, including Malachi Steenson and Gavan Pepper. Niall Boylan ran his campaign primarily on the migration issue and he is in contention in Dublin.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath (left) and his brother Councillor Seamus McGrath (right) at Cork City Hall in Cork, Ireland, during the count for the local and European. Picture date: Saturday June 8, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Elections. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Seamus McGrath, a brother of the Finance Minister, looks like he will be the highest vote-getter in the State in the local government elections. The final tally in the Carrigaline LEA for Cork Council indicates he will win a whopping 5,000 votes, over two-and-a-half times the quota. He has said he will consider a run for the Dáil if the opportunity arises.

First Councillor elected in Kerry

Tommy Griffin has been elected in West Kerry, in the Corcha Dhuibhne LEA.

Tommy Griffin is the first candidate to be elected in the Corcha Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area.



He was elected on the third count for this three seat LEA pic.twitter.com/dTgM7lVHMU — Radio Kerry (@radiokerry) June 8, 2024

Counting about to commence in Fingal where two former TDs may get elected

Martin Wall writes

Counting is scheduled to start shortly for the 40 seats on Fingal County Council with tallies suggesting that current Mayor Adrian Henchy of Fianna Fáil is in a battle to hold on.

The count is taking place at Cloghran, near Dublin Airport while the separation of the European and local election ballots as well as tallies were earlier carried out at the RDS in Dublin city.

Counting was scheduled to commence at 5pm but there was a delay in the boxes being returned from the RDS.

Labour Party activists are very pleased at the performance of Carina Johnson in the Donabate/Lusk electoral area where the party could win two seats with tallies indicating that Robert O’Donoghue is polling very strongly.

However, in the same electoral area Henchy is in a fight to hold his seat with tallies suggesting that he has received about eight per cent first preference votes.

Eoghan Dockrell could pick up a seat for Fine Gael in Lus/Donabate while Luke Corkery could win for the party in Swords.

In Swords, Independents4Change candidate Dean Mulligan leads with 14.9pc of the vote, according to tallies, closely followed by Darragh Butler from Fianna Fáil.

In Howth/Malahide, the Social Democrats’ Joan Hopkins is the frontrunner, according to tallies with 15.5pc of the vote. Cathal Haughey, a son of Conor Haughey and grandson of former Taoiseach Charles Haughey is also polling well for Fianna Fáil.

The local election could also see two former TDs return to the council chamber in Fingal with former Labour Party TD Brendan Ryan polling well in Balbriggan and Ruth Coppinger in the hunt for a seat for People Before Profit–Solidarity in the Castleknock local electoral area.

In the Ongar electoral area in the west of Dublin, People Before Profit-Solidarity is doing very well, tallies suggest, with Kate Relihan on 28 per cent.

Sinn Féin, with 15, is running the largest number of candidates among the political parties but it has seen no widespread surge in its support. However, tallies suggest that the party is doing well in Blanchardstown/Mulhuddart.

Sinn Féin poised for gains in Offaly while Green Party looks like it will lose its sole seat

Ellen O’Riordan writes

With tallies finalised in Co Offaly, results for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael appear to be relatively steady, compared to their 2019 returns, while the Green Party is likely to lose its one council seat.

Sinn Féin, which failed to secure any seats in 2019, looks in with a chance of getting a councillor for each of the three local areas, depending on where transfers fall.

It will be some time before the first representative is elected to Offaly County Council, as the votes are being transferred from Birr to a community centre in Tullamore. Official counting is due to get under way this evening.

On the European front, home boy Barry Cowen, current Fianna Fáil TD, is the clear favourite among Co Offaly voters. Tallies have him taking 50 per cent of the first preference votes, while ex-RTE Midlands correspondent Ciaran Mullooly has 12 per cent and is closely followed by Fine Gael’s Nina Carberry, a former jockey, on 10 per cent. Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan will hope his eight per cent share here will help him retain his MEP seat.

No Change in East Cork according to tallies

Amy Campbell writes

An early tally for East Cork suggests that at least three of four incumbent candidates will retain their seats.

With 34.8% of the boxes open, sitting Independent Mary Linehan Foley is in the lead with 26.7% of votes followed by sitting Fine Gael councillor Michael Hegarty on 13.8%.

Close behind him is new Fianna Fáil candidate Patrick Mulcahy on 13.2%, with Social Democrats’ Liam Quaide on 10.3%, likely to retain the seat he won in 2019 as a member of the Green party.

Fine Gael’s Rory Cocking (8.1%) and Alison Curtin (6.7%) make up the remainder of the top six, but are closely followed by sitting Fianna Fáil councillor Anne Marie Aherne (6.6%), according to the early tally.

The ballot papers tallied so far show Independent John Buckley at 5.3%, Sinn Fein’s Edith Adams and Independent Ireland’s Eileen Kelly McCarthy are both at 5%, and Aontu’s Mona Stromsoe is at 4.4%.

Bringing up the rear are Independent Sean Buckley at 3.9%, Ireland First’s Paddy Bullman at 2.9%, the Green Party’s Clodagh Harrington at 2.8%, Independent Michelle Neville at 1.3% and The Irish People’s James O’Sullivan at 1.2%.

Missing the wonderful election happy @Michael_O_Regan this morning, today and for the week ahead. No one did it better. Counting from the skies. #elections2024 #ee24 pic.twitter.com/m8SMflhmGN — Máire Logue (@MaireLogue) June 8, 2024

And five Councillors in Galway now elected

John Fallon writes

Following Thomas Welby in North Connemara, and the three councillors in the south of the county, Séamus Walsh has also been elected. Walsh is a former Fianna Fáil councillor but left the party following the protests against an accommodation centre for asylum seekers in Roscahill earlier this year.

He been elected on the second count in Connemara North.



“They are tallies at the moment but clearly Fianna Fail have done far better than predicted. The idea that Fianna Fail would be coming in a distant third has been completely disproven. The opinion polls now for the last three years have had Fianna Fail at 14pc and 15pc; clearly Fianna Fail will be well ahead of that. We will be over 20pc by the time all of these counts have been accumulated and put together.” — Tánaiste Micheál Martin speaking in Cork

Councillors in South Galway retain their seats

John Fallon writes

Three sitting councillors — Fine Gael’s PJ Murphy (1953), Fianna Fáil’s Martina Kinane (1884) and Independent Geraldine Donoghue (1761) all re-elected in the first count in Gort-Kinvara in Galway. Fine Gael’s Paul Killilea (1538) set for fourth seat with Fianna Fáil’s Gerry Finnerty (1225) poised for the fifth and final seat, as Megan Flynn Dixon of the Green Party (762) and Lucina Kelly of Sinn Féin (523) look to have too much ground to make up.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin predicts gains for FF in European elections.

Barry Roche writes:

Tánaiste Micheál Martin speaking in Cork City Hall says Fianna Fáil are doing much better than the polls and many pundits predicted

However, he says notwithstanding the likely good return for Fianna Fail in terms of Council seats, he and his coalition partners are committed to the government running full-term. He has ruled out an autumn General election and predicted the election will be held next February or March.

His comments echo those of Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe from earlier today.

On Ireland South, Mr Martin said he had seen only partial tallies but he believed Fianna Fail’ Billy Kelleher would hold his seat while Cynthia Ní Mhurchú would be in contention to take a seat

He predicted Fianna Fail would gain a seat in Ireland North West, the first such gain for the party in 15 years.

Final tallies in two electoral areas in Co. Galway. pic.twitter.com/9KCgTjd45p — Ciaran Cannon (@ciarancannon) June 8, 2024

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael neck-and-neck in Cavan: Aontú showing up well

Here is the latest from the Cavan count, where tallying has been completed in the three municipal districts.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are neck and neck with a 28 per cent share each; Independents and others (including Aontú) are on 27 per cent; with Sinn Féin commanding a 17 per cent share.

Bailieborough-Cootehill LEA

Leading the way in Bailieborough-Cootehill is Aontú's Sarah O’Reilly with 1,746 votes or 14.6 per cent of the vote. With an expected quota of 1,714, she’s on course to be elected on the first count.

She’s followed closely by Cllr Carmel Brady (FG) on 1,674 first preferences or 14 per cent of the boxes tallied.

Her party colleague, Cllr Val Smith, also appears to have performed well with 1,391 first preferences or 11.6 per cent.

Fianna Fáil’s Clifford Kelly is next best with 1,233 votes tallied or 10.3 per cent. Just behind him is his party colleague, Cllr Aiden Fitzpatrick, who has polled 1,165 number ones or 9.7 per cent. Fianna Fáil’s Niall Smith (cousin of Deputy Niamh Smyth) is hot on his heels with 1,090 votes (9.1 per cent).

The two Sinn Féin candidates – first timer Stiofan Conaty and Cllr Paddy McDonald – who have 1,065 (8.9 per cent) and 756 votes (6.3 per cent). It’s looking like the party will hold its seat but their may be a changing of the guard.

Ballyjamesduff LEA

Independent Ireland candidate Cllr Shane P. O’Reilly, formerly of Fianna Fáil, is set to top the poll here. Tallies give him 1,753 votes (14.6 per cent). With an estimated quota of 1,652, he is expected to be elected on the first count.

He’s followed by Cllr Trevor Smith (FG) on 1,653 votes, and his party colleague Cllr Winston Bennett (1,446).

Next best is Cathaoirleach, Cllr Philip Brady (FF) with 1,276 and Fine Gael’s Cllr T.P. O’Reilly (1,156). Sinn Féin candidate Noel Connell is in the race to retain the seat he lost in 2019 with 1,055 votes.

Hot on his heels in the fight for a seat is the dark horse in this race Lester Gordon (Shamrock Independents) with 990 first preferences. Fianna Fáil’s Nathan Galligan is on 836 votes.

Cavan-Belturbet LEA

Fianna Fáil councillor Áine Smith is set to top the poll here. It will be a bittersweet moment for the teacher, who was co-opted on to Cavan County Council earlier this year following the death of her father, Cllr Séan Smith.

Cllr Smith has polled 1,698 first preferences, with an estimated quota of 1,394. Independent Cllr Brendan Fay is hot on her heels with 1,634 votes and he too should get in on the first count.

Fine Gael’s Niamh Brady – who’s vying to hold the seat held by her mother, Cllr Madeleine Argue, has done well on her first time out with tallies putting her at 999 votes.

Cllr John Paul Feeley (FF) is in fourth position with 983 and Sinn Féin’s Damien Brady is hot on his heels with 966, putting him in a strong position to regain the seat he lost in 2019.

Patricia Walsh (FF) is next best with 949 votes but will be under pressure from another sitting councillor, Cllr Peter McVitty (FG) on 935. Sinn Féin’s Michael ‘Bricker’ Wall (853 votes) is also in the mix for the last seat. Transfers will be key.

West Cork

The first tallies from West Cork courtesy of David Forsythe.

With 90 per cent of the boxes open, it is looking good for independents in particular. This is the home base of Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins and the party’s candidates in Bandon/Kinsale (John Collins) and in Bantry (Danny Collins) look like they are nailed-on certainties to win seaats.

Fine Gael is also showing strongly in the three LEAs in West Cork with Noel O’Donovan looking set to top the poll in Skibbereen. It’s more of a mixed result for Fianna Fáil. Margaret Murphy O’Mahony has a fight on her hands if the tallies are correct. Sinn Féin had targeted Cork South West as a possible gain in the next general election, but its candidates in Skibbereen and Bandon are well down the field.

No change expected in Killarney

Anne Lucey writes:

Despite a high number of candidates in Killarney political pundits are saying there will be no change. With around one fifth of the 52 boxes tallied so far in Killarney - Maura Healy-Rae looks to be coasting home at over 1000 votes - followed by fellow Independent Martin Grady at 678 .

Grady, who is outspoken on immigration is polling surprising well. independent John O’Donoghue has 626 first preferences. Both Grady and Donoghue were co-opted on the retirement of their father and uncle respectively. Their predecessors were high vote-getters in 2019.

Long standing Independent councillor Brendan Cronin is on 585. Other sitting councillors are bunched together: Labour’s Marie Moloney is on 342; and Niall Botty O’Callaghan is on 330.

Fianna Fail’s Niall Kelleher, the mayor of Killarney, is on 268.

Fianna Fáil perform strongly in Roscommon (town and surroundings) LEA

James Fogarty reports

The Roscommon LEA has been fully tallied, with Cllr Paschal Fitzmaurice of Fianna Fáil projected to top the poll with 1,845 votes. His two party colleagues Marty McDermott and Larry Brennan also look to be well positioned. Gareth Scahill looks likely to win a seat for Fine Gael while Independent Ireland’s Nigel Dineen and Independent Tony Waldron are also in good shape with a projected quota of 1,500.

Brennan (FF) : 1,191

Dineen (II) : 1,318

Finnegan (IP) : 78

Fitzmaurice (FF) : 1,845

Hester (GP) : 147

McConn (FG) : 745

McDermott (FF) : 1,618

Mcdonagh (SF) : 654

Scahill (FG) : 1,173

Slamen (IFP) : 274

Waldron (IND) : 1,399

Some good news for Sinn Féin

As Seanín Graham reports from Monaghan, there is some good news for Sinn Féin, based on the tallies. The party looks like it will win an additional two seats on the country council, with Fine Gael also having a prospect of one-seat gain.

Fianna Fáil looks to lose a seat with only one Independent predicted to get through. If the tallies are correct, it will mean Sinn Féin will be the largest party on the council with eight seats, with six for Fine Gael, three for Fianna Fáil, plus a single Independent.

The State of Play in Longford

An update from Jessica Thompson in Longford, where all the boxes have been tallied in the Granard and Ballymahon local electoral area areas …. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil both seem to be having a good day.

Granard:

Turnout: 67.6%

FG: 58.7%

FF: 17.7%

SF: 3.6%

Ind: 20%

Garry Murtagh (FG): 20.4%

Turlough ‘Pott’ McGovern (Ind): 20%

Paraic Brady (FG): 16.9%

Colin Dalton (FG): 11.6%

Padraig McNamara (FG): 9.8%

David Cassidy (FF): 7.6%

Susan Murphy (FF): 6%

Marett Smith (FF): 4.1%

Barry Campion (SF): 3.6%

Ballymahon:

Turnout: 60.7% FG: 34.6% FF: 30.9% SF: 7.9% IP: 2.3% Ind: 24.4%

Paul Ross (FG): 18.7% Mick Cahill (FF): 12.2% Pat O’Toole (FF): 10.3% Mark Casey (Ind): 8.9% Sean Mimnagh (FF): 8.4% Gerard Farrell (Ind): 8.3%

Martin Skelly (FG): 8.3% John Rooney (SF): 7.9% Colm Murray (FG): 7.6% Niall Dowler (Ind): 6% Mandy Larkin (IP): 2.3% Francesca Pawelczyk (Ind): 1.1%

Olivia Kelly writes from Dublin:

While the Greens won’t repeat their astonishing 2019 performance in Dublin city, tallies suggest their vote is holding up well, with some expected to top the poll. These include first time candidate Feljin Jose who is set to take the first seat in exceptionally crowded Cabra Glasnevin Ward where 21 candidates were competing for seven seats, as well as sitting councillors Claire Byrne southeast inner city, Micheal Pidgeon in South West Inner City and Carolyn Moore Kimmage Rathmines.

The Social Democrats are also doing well, particularly on the northside, where they could take two seats in Artane Whitehall. Long serving Independent John Lyons is set to top the poll here.

Here the council could also see the election of a far-right candidate for the first time with Sinn Fein possibly losing out to Kevin Coyle.

The far right could also secure a seat in Ballymun Finglas for Gavin Pepper, but look most assured of success in the North Inner City with Malachy Steenson.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are doing well throughout the city. Fianna Fail looks set to take two seats in Donaghmede with Tom Brabazon at an astonishing 19.9 per cent of the vote on tallies. Fine Gael are in with a shout of two seats in Cabra Glasnevin. In most northside areas Labour will be hoping for transfers to secure any seats, but on the southside they look secure in Dermot Lacey in Pembroke and Fiona Connolly in Kimmage Rathmines.

Olivia Kelly gives her analysis of the latest play from the counts in Dublin. Video Bryan O’Brien.

Irish Times Dublin Editor Olivia Kelly reports on the local elections in the capital. Video: Bryan O’Brien

Independents’ Day

It is always easier to discern trends for parties rather than independents as they don’t form a very cohesive bunch.

Independents have traditionally done well in local elections and 2024 is no exception. We have already seen an Independent being elected as the first councillor in the State (Thomas Welby in North Connemara). In Donegal, the single-issue Mica candidates, standing under the 100 Per Cent Redress Banner, are doing very well indeed, with two nailed-on councillors (if the tallies are accurate) and a third councillor looking on the cards in the Letterkenny LEA.

By contrast, the independents associated with Independent TD for Wexford Verona Murphy do not look like they will get past the post but it is early days yet.

Other trends that will be interesting during the course of the day will be the fortunes of the 66 Aontú candidates in the local elections, as well as the candidates who have been running under the Independent Ireland banner. https://x.com/Jennifer_Bray

It’s Harry McGee and I’m taking over from Conor Pope for the late shift just as we move from tallies to counts, from candidates to councillors, from hopefuls to also-rans.

It comes as the first councillor in the country, Thomas Welby, in Connemara is elected.

He is an Independent but comes from the Bobby Molloy gene pool. The Welbys moved over to the PDs when Molloy left Fianna Fáil in 1986 and that bloc still has a presence on Galway County Council, Galway City Council and in the Dáil, with Galway West TD Noel Grealish.

First councillor elected

Independent Thomas Welby has become the first councillor to be formally elected after taking a seat on Galway County Council for the Conamara North LEA. A serving councillor, he topped the poll after the first count with 1,758 votes - exceeding the quota of 1,591. The Galway Advertiser captured the moment.

News from Ronan McGreevy in Kildare.

The youngest candidate in the country is polling well and in with a chance of a seat on Kildare County Council.

James Stokes (18), a member of the travelling community, is standing in the Newbridge local electoral area (LEA).

Tallies suggest Mr Stokes, a primary school teacher trainee at Maynooth University, is on course to take one of the six seats in the Newbridge area.

Newbridge is one of eight electoral areas in the county and its count will take place on Sunday.

Four counts, Celbridge, Clane, Maynooth and Naas are taking place today in Punchestown Racecourse with the counts for the remaining three, Athy, Kildare and Clane due to start on Sunday morning.

Tralee’s FF cllr Mikey Sheehy on tendon hooks at count in Killarney. Photograph: Anne Lucey

Luke Ming Flanagan at the Sligo count on Saturday. Photograph: Marese McDonagh

After a gap of nearly five years, Kevin Boxer Moran is returning to the political realm.

A delighted Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran arrived at the count centre in @TUS_Athlone_ a few minutes ago. He's approaching 3,000 first preferences in the Athlone area, with a fifth of the votes still to be tallied. Follow our ongoing live updates here:https://t.co/DBeOoP3l6U pic.twitter.com/OMtpmIeDKQ — WestmeathIndependent (@westmeathindo) June 8, 2024

The Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe believes it is “all to play for” and Fine Gael has “a great chance of doing well” as counting in the local elections continues.

Speaking on RTE Radio 1 he said that it was important not to exaggerate the rise of the far right in Ireland while not downplaying the consequences of any electoral success they might have.

Malachy Steenson who ran on an anti-immigration platform in Mr Donohoe’s constituency looks set to be elected to Dublin City Council although the minister pointed out that Fine Gael’s sitting councillor Ray McAdam is likely to top the poll in the north inner city electoral area.

The minister was asked about the prospect of a general election sooner rather than later and downplayed the likelihood. He said he had talked to the Taoiseach Simon Harris this morning and he was of the view that they “keep at our work”.

“We complete our work and we then, at the right point, which will be I believe at the end of the Dáil mandate, make our case to the country,” Mr Donohoe said.

And we have a detailed update from Dublin from Jack White.

The tallies are complete in some Local Electoral Areas (LEA) for Dublin City Council, with candidates from the Green Party, Social Democrats and Fine Gael faring well in some areas.

In Pembroke, Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan has received the most first preference votes (19.9 per cent), followed by Green Party councillor Hazel Chu (16.8 per cent) and Labour’s Dermot Lacey (16.4 per cent).

New Fine Gael candidate Emma Blain and Fianna Fáil’s Rory Hogan follow closely behind while Social Democrats candidate Karen Hinkson-Deeney is in 6th position.

The Irish People candidate Connor Rafferty is in last position here with 298 first preference votes (2.6 per cent).

For the South East Inner City LEA, Green Party candidate Claire Byrne is coming out on top with 15 per cent of first preference votes.

Sinn Féin’s incumbent councillor Daniel Céitlinn is currently placed sixth in the five-seat LEA at 7.1 per cent.

Based on the tallies, Social Democrats could gain a seat here, with new candidate Cian Farrell coming third (8.5 per cent), after Fine Gael councillor Danny Byrne 10.2 per cent.

People Before Profit candidate Brigid Purcell received 7.3 per cent of first preference votes, coming fourth followed by independent councillor Mannix Flynn at 7.2 per cent.

In Kimmage-Rathmines, Fine Gael could be set to gain a seat, with new candidates Punam Rane coming second with 11% of first preference votes and Patrick Kinsella coming sixth with 9.1 per cent.

Sinn Féin’s candidate Jacinta Deigan is eight at 5.4 per cent.

Green Party councillor Carolyn Moore received the most first preference votes 12.2per cent followed by Labour councillor Fiona Connelly at 10.9 per cent and Right to Change councillor Pat Dunne (10.7per cent).

In South West Inner City, where 100per cent of boxes have been tallied, the Green Party is leading with first preference votes.

Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon received 18.7 per cent, followed by Labour’s Darragh Moriarty at 12 per cent and Social Democrats candidate Jen Cummins at 11 per cent.

In the Ballyfermot-Drimnagh LEA where all boxes have been tallied, Daithí Doolan has 15 per cent of first preference votes, followed by independent councillor Vincent Jackson at 13 per cent and People Before Profit councillor Hazel De Nortuín (11per cent).

Independent Ireland candidate Philip Sutcliffe received 7per cent of first preference votes while Irish Freedom Party candidate Barry Ward received 5 per cent (643).

Sutcliffe also ran in Kimmage-Rathmines where he is tenth based on the tallies, receiving 5.1 per cent of first preference votes (848).

As the tallying nears completion for Louth county council, it is clear that Independents are having a particularly strong appearance, reports Shauna Bowers.

In the Dundalk South local electoral area, Independent Cllr Maeve Yore has been topping the votes since early morning, making her third term in the council looking ever more likely.

Other strong independent candidates include Paddy McQuillan and Kevin Callan, who both look set to claim seats in the Drogheda Rural local electoral area, according to early tallies.

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael look likely to continue their dominant presence in the council. Labour is also popular among voters, with Pio Smith and Michelle Hall topping votes in their respective LEAs.

The last election was disappointing for Sinn Féin, but the party could turn its luck around. In the Dundalk Carlingford LEA, Antoin Watters is leading the tallies with more than 70 per cent of boxes opened.

Tallies from Wicklow indicate the Independent Ireland candidate Ian Neary is likely to win a seat on Wicklow County Council, writes Tim O’Brien.

With all of the boxes open in the Bray East Municipal area, tallies put Neary in third place in the four-seater, with 13.9 per cent of the vote

In the Wicklow local electoral area the ‘Newtrownmountkennedy says no’ candidate John Larkin looks to be falling back after having about 10 percent of the tallies, by lunchtime.

With 56 per cent of the boxes open by 2.15pm Larkin had slipped to just 4.6 per cent. The state of the parties was FG 19 per cent; FF14.7 per cent; SD 9.3 per cent; Labour 3.9 per cent; and SF 10 per cent.

The count in Limerick will not be suspended to allow counters, politicians and would-be politicians and their supporters watch the Munster hurling final between Limerick and Clare. By contrast, counting in Clare will be suspended from 4pm to allow people watch the match. And why the different stances? Well, Limerick is under more pressure because the Mayoral count has to start on Monday so they will need to be done and dusted with the council election by then.

The Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman decodes the data at the count centre in the RDS . Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos.

And it is quite the opposite story in Cavan, reports Linda O’Reilly. A complete tally from Cavan Belturbet LEA suggests that Sinn Fein will win back the seat they lost there in 2019 and perhaps even gain a second at the expense of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. Cllr Aine Smith (FF) is set to top the poll

Fine Gael are polling well across Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, writes Marie O’Halloran.

The Green vote is holding up and they are hopeful they may hold five if not all six of their seats, one in each of the six electoral areas.

It has been a poor election for Sinn Féin who lost their three seats in 2019.

Based on tallies it will be a reach for the party to win a seat in any ward, but the tallies come with the obvious health warnings.

In Stillorgan area, Fine Gael have 53.32 per cent and three seats. They will have more than 10 per cent of a surplus, but the question is where it will go.

The Social Democrats., Fianna Fáil, Greens and Independent are fighting for three seats.

In seven seat Glencullen, independent Cllr Mick Fleming has a whopping estimated 3,666 votes, more than two quotas.

Labour’s Lettie McCarthy is in second place, with Fine Gael third and Greens fourth. Fianna Fáil will most likely take the fifth seat.

In Blackrock Fine Gael’s Marie Baker has almost tow quotas based on tallies. Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward said this was a failure of vote management but the party will take two seats anyway, based on tallies.

In Dundrum independent Cllr Sean McLougjlin is tally poll topper, with Fine Gael’s Jim O’Leary in second place and Fianna Fáil’s Shay Brennan in third place. Labour’s Peter O’Brien is fourth and also likely to take a seat with a Green seat also expected here.

In Killiney-Shankill it looks like three seats for Fine Gael based on tallies.

Question over number of Sinn Féin candidates

“The three Coalition parties are cautiously welcoming the results of early tallies for the local and European elections, with questions being asked around whether Sinn Féin have run too many candidates nationwide,” writes Political Correspondent Jennifer Bray.

“Green Party sources believe they are polling ahead of expectations, while Fine Gael are also cautiously optimistic that their result will be in line with recent polls. It also looks set to be a good day for Independent candidates.”

She has a very detailed breakdown of what is happening where in the very early hours of what will be a long weekend of counting.

Irish Times political correspondent Jennifer Bray reports on early tallies from the election count centre at the RDS. Video: Bryan O'Brien

The Galway Ring is still missing but there is happier news in WIcklow.

A happy moment at Wicklow Count Centre! Oona McFarland from Bray is reunited with a special ring she lost in the ballot box while voting. The ring is in memory of her late daughter and very sentimental. Staff at the count centre were extra careful opening this box! @rtenews pic.twitter.com/lopR1FeYn0 — Gill Stedman (@GillStedman) June 8, 2024

Fianna Fail’s director of elections for the Local Elections Jack Chambers was sounding upbeat on RTE Radio just there and suggested his party might even finish top of the pile when it comes to councillors.

“As a party we’re performing well, our vote is holding in many of the electoral areas and we’re very much in the competitive mix across five, six and seven seat constituencies,” he said.

“I think we were the most active visible grassroots campaigners as a party,” he added. “I think we’re very much in the mix to be the largest party of local government but that’s too early to call but if you look at any opinion poll we were behind two other parties for months.”

Sinn Fein's Eoin O'Brion at the RDS count centre on Saturday morning. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Former minister Kevin Humphreys and former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the RDS. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

And we have some news from Limerick.

Former General Secretary at the Dept of Finance, John Moran running as an independent is the early front runner in the historic first-ever Directly Elected Mayoral election in Limerick, according to an unofficial cross party tally here at Limerick Racecourse Count Centre.

The tally after 20% of boxes opened, is as follows….

John Moran IND (25%),

Helen O’Donnell IND (17%)

Dee Ryan FF (14%)

Daniel Butler FG (Ex Mayor) (11%)

Maurice Quinlivan SF TD (10%)

Frankie Daly IND (6%)

Brian Leddin GREEN (4%)

Sarah Beasley Aontú (3%)

Elisa O’Donovan S-DEM (3%)

Dr Laura Keyes RA (2%)

Ruairí Fahy PBP (1%)

Caitríona Ní Chatháin SP (1%)

Gerben Uunk Animal Party (1%)

Colm O’Móráin IND (0%)

The votes will not be counted until Monday at the earliest.

Some early but illuminating analysis from our Political Editor Pat Leahy has landed.

While it is still early days, the tallies are indicating that the outcome will be “broadly as suggested by the opinion polls,” he says.

Independents will do well and there is support for anti-immigration candidates “from the merely immigration-sceptic to the far-right, Ireland-for-the-Irish brigade” but he says that on “a very initial look, it seems that the former stands a much better chance of winning seats that the latter”.

Support for Government parties appears to be down – “but not disastrously so. Both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael seem likely to lose local authority seats... but that was expected after strong results in 2019.”

He also says the early Euro tallies “suggest that they are both on course to win seats in each of the constituencies.”.

Predictions of a collapse in the Green vote also seems wide of the mark with local tallies suggesting “there won’t be the sort of massacre of Green councillors that some feared.”

And he says that while Sinn Fein will “win lots of seats... the slump in opinion poll ratings of recent months is being reflected in the ballot boxes”.

Kevin Cunningham of the Ireland Thinks polling company has just been on Newstalk and had this to say based on the tallies in some rural areas.

He said the Sinn Fein vote appears to be up but not by as much as might have been expected.

Fianna Fail are also down in most tallies while Fine Gael are up in some tallies and down in others. They might finish as the largest party across councils.

The Green Party are up in most areas, he said while independents are up “a bit” and will do well but there is no indication of a massive wave of support for independents and they may struggle when it comes to transfers.

Again, the usual health warnings apply to this.

And this.

More than 60 per cent boxes tallied in Dublin North Inner City - Fine Gael’s Ray McAdam will be happy with this, Sinn Féin vote holding up, Green Party’s Janet Horner doing well - Malachy Steenson btw is on 8.2pc #LE24 pic.twitter.com/mOzeq0dNZ7 — Jennifer Bray (@Jennifer_Bray) June 8, 2024

Two more updates from Jennifer Bray in Dublin.

Here’s the situation in South West Inner City at 84 pc boxes - Sinn Féin running three candidates - have they run too many? But look at that Green vote #LE24 pic.twitter.com/XqE5dumHvC — Jennifer Bray (@Jennifer_Bray) June 8, 2024

Darragh Murphy is reporting for us from Waterford City where Fine Gael councillor Lola o Sullivan is doing very well in Tramore and City West with 18.3 per cebt, and over 600 votes so far from initial tallies. Cllr Jim Griffin of Sinn Féin is following in second with 10.6 per cent of the tally. In Waterford City East, new independent candidate Declan Barry is doing very well with 18.2 per cent of the vote. Another Independent, Cllr David Daniels is following with 14.2 per cent of the tally in this area. A third independent, Cllr Donal Barry is well ahead in Waterford City South, with almost 20 epr cent of the tally so far. Fianna Fail councillor is doing well in Dungarvan at present, with 17.4 per cent of the tally. Cllr Conor McGuinness (Sinn Féin) is following closely at 16.9 per cent and Cllr Damien Geoghegan (Fine Gael) is currently at 11.7 cent.

James Fogarty is covering the Roscommon counts for us and with 1 3 boxes tallied in the Roscommon Lea, sitting FF councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice is leading the way on 687. He is followed by Independent Ireland sitting councillor Nigel Dineen and close ally of TD Michael Fitzmaurice on 606. In the Boyle LEA, Independent Micheál Frain is polling very strongly on 712, followed by SF candidate on 575.

Voting aside, the diamond that apparently fell into a ballot box in Galway’s Leisureland has not been found despite the careful emptying of the box. If we hear any more, we’ll let you know.

Another snap update from Jennifer Bray.

Here’s the situation in Cabra Glasnevin with a bit over 30pc boxes tallied - FG 23pc, FF 18pc, SF 12, Green Party 10 #LE24 pic.twitter.com/BGYhn7IFAH — Jennifer Bray (@Jennifer_Bray) June 8, 2024

And more from Anne Lucey in Kerry. It seems like the Healy Rae magic is as strong as it ever was.

“Corca Dhuibhne Ballots have been sealed and counted and are wending their way to Mitchell’s Tralee where there will be a first official count around 2 pm it is anticipated. With half the boxes for the other end of the MD, the four seater Castleisland, Jackie Healy-Rae looks set to repeat his astonishing 2019 performance as head of the poll. He has just under 30 per cent of the first preference vote. A strong showing too from Independent Charlie Farrelly at under 20 per cent. FG man Bobby O’Connell, one of the longest serving councillors in Kerry these days is well in there at under 18 per cent. A surprise showing by independent Michelle Keane who is gathering votes across the eastern side of the LEA. She has stormed ahead of SF’s Deirdre Bell who are at only 6.1 per cent - so far . Both women are natives of Knocknagoshel near the Limerick border.”

More early days news from Jennifer Bray.

Here’s the situation with 38 pc of boxes tallies in Ballyfermot Drimnagh - am told Sinn Féin, on these boxes, would have had three times this many votes votes in 2019. Health warning: early days #le24 #elections2024 pic.twitter.com/kTzrGwCko3 — Jennifer Bray (@Jennifer_Bray) June 8, 2024

A ballot box from the Gort-Kinvara area has had to be opened on a sheet on the ground in Galway as a diamond fell into the ballot box, writes John Fallon. A search and rescue mission is ongoing in Leisureland.

Marese McDonagh is covering the elections for us in Sligo and sends this report.

“With 15 out of 36 boxes tallied in Sligo-Strandhill LEA, Chris MacManus (SF) has 34 per cent in his home turf, followed by Luke Ming Flanagan with 9 pc while Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh has eight per cent, according to the tally. It shows Fianna Fail candidates Lisa Chambers and Barry Cowen running neck and neck with four per cent each. Former RTE midlands correspondent Ciaran Mulooly is also on four per cent while PBP candidate Brian O’Boyle has six per cent in Sligo according to the tally. Fianna Fail’s Neil Blaney and Nina Carberry (FG) are on three per cent.”

Ellen O’Riordan has some figures on the same election but from the midlands.

“Early tallies show Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowen streaks ahead of rivals in his home county of Co Offaly. Ex-RTE Midlands correspondent Ciaran Mullooly, who is running for Independent Ireland, looks to have strong support, as does Fine Gael’s Nina Carberry, a former jockey. Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, who is hoping to hold on to his MEP seat, is also doing well.”

So, as you might have guessed, it is still all to play for.

Ballot boxes were opened at 9am on Saturday in election count centres nationwide for the three elections that took place on Friday. Video: Bryan O'Brien

A bit more from Kerry.

Full tally from Corca Dhuibhne (Dingle Peninsula):



Brosnan (SF) 1423

Fitzgerald (FF) 997

Fitzgerald (FG). 723

Griffin (FG). 1718

Kennedy (Lab) 497

Ó Fionnáin (GP). 977

O’Shea (FF). 1116 pic.twitter.com/3H8kHXbYSc — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) June 8, 2024

And this from Sorcha Crowley in Leitrim. “Early indications from the Ballinamore Local Electoral Area of Leitrim are showing a strong vote for Fine Gael and Sinn Féin with respective councillors Enda McGloin edging ahead on 22 per cent of the vote, Brendan Barry (SF) on 19 per cent of the vote while Fianna Fáil’s Paddy O’Rourke from Carrigallen is on 10 per cent of the vote - he topped the poll in the county in 2019.”

This just in from Anne Lucey in Kerry. “With all boxes open and most tallied in Corca Dhuibhne tallies showing a strong performance by Sinn Fein’s Robert Brosnan - a second time candidate. He’s polling strongly in the three seater. Fine Gael’s sitting councillor Seamus Cosái Fitzgerald looks to be in trouble. Second FG Tommy Griffin - assistant to TD Brendan Griffin - at 24 per cent is ahead of all candidates across the peninsula so far. A strong showing too from Dingle GP Green candidate Dr Peadar O’Fionnáin who has managed to pick votes up across the peninsula from Ballyferriter to Lispole . Fianna Fail’s Michael O’Shea sitting councillor based in Milltown is likely to hold the seat. However the second FF Breandán Fitzgerald may be in trouble. Transfers will be crucial.

Videographer Brian O’Bryan has been out and about in the Dublin count centre this morning.

David Raleigh is in Limerick and has this nugget. “Limerick Returning Officer Vincent Murray warns reporters they will be kicked out of the count centre if they take photos/video of ballot papers. Pressure is mounting here at the Limerick Racecourse and we’re not even at the starters orders yet.”

It should go without saying that it is very early days and the earliest of tallies come with more health warnings than a duty free box of cigarettes but is this a sign of what may be to come?

Tallies from one box in Dublin North Inner City show Sinn Féin, Green and PBP collecting plenty of votes #LE24 #elections2024 pic.twitter.com/e3S8YMWwKj — Jennifer Bray (@Jennifer_Bray) June 8, 2024

It’s a marathon, not a sprint, that’s for sure.

Here we go, here we go etc...

And we’re off. The ballot boxes have just been opened and counting is underway. It won’t be long before we get the first indications as to what the days ahead might hold. Stand by please!

Politics has always been a performance, but performative violence - abuse as content creation - is something new, at least at the scale that the anecdotal data suggests. We are in a dangerous era of hybrid online-offline political violence.. This piece from Liz Carolan sets the scene for where wee are and how we got here.

Jack Horgan Jones has an excellent wrap covering what can expect and what we should be looking out for as the count gets underway

“Giving out is the new going out,” writes Miriam Lord today. “We have always been good at complaining, but if reports coming back from canvassers around the country were anything to go by, a whole new level of grumpiness has taken hold.” Her campaign highs and lows and rewards is well worth a couple of minutes of your time.

Now, obviously, this Live Story will focus exclusively on election related matters for the next 16 or so hours but before we get properly underway, we thought we’d bring you a sliver of joy from last night in case you missed. it. And even if you didn’t miss it, you might enjoy watching it again.

Here's how Ireland won a truly magnificent gold at the European Athletics Championships. A superb performance from Chris O'Donnell, Rhasidat Adeleke, Thomas Barr & Sharlene Mawdsley 🥇☘️☘️☘️ #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/UecAR2znpZ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 7, 2024

We have a depressing but unsurprising story as our front page lead today. It notes that the campaign has been “marred by incidents of intimidation, abuse and in some cases violence against candidates”.

According to the report, “Gardaí are understood to be pursuing several investigations into instances of assault or intimidation over the past month, while research by two anti-extremist groups confirmed the views of many parties and politicians about a campaign which has seen repeated occasions where candidates feared for their safety”.

That research suggests what while candidates from across the political spectrum were targeted, including far-right candidates and those critical of immigration “the majority of those taking part in such actions are influenced by far-right rhetoric.”

Another question that we might have to answer before we are done with this election cycle is what happens if any sitting TD is elected to Europe or indeed to be the directly elected mayor of Limerick.

In the normal course of events a byelection automatically takes place but there is considerable gossip in the corridors of power about a snap election before any byelection can be scheduled.

Under the rules, the Dáil must issue the writ for a by-election within six months of the retirement of a TD. A general election might come sooner than that.

In which case we will be back here again.

But, we are getting ahead of ourselves. We have much to do before we get to that point.

And finally we have Limerick where 15 candidates are vying to become the very first directly elected mayor in the Republic.

Counting does not begin until Monday and as there is only one position or seat up for grabs, the quota is 50 per cent of valid votes plus 1. Basically, the threshold is higher to succeed, so the counting may not wrap up until Tuesday.

As to the bigger picture, across the EU, a total of 720 MEPs will be elected. Seats are allocated on the basis of population of each member state of the European Union. No country can have fewer than six or more than 96 MEPs.

After the Local Election count is done and dusted, we will have the European election count. There are a huge number of candidates are running for a small number of seats so it will be a real scramble everywhere.

In Midlands North-West, there are 27 candidates on the ballot paper. As our political correspondent Jennifer Bray has noted, in the 2019 European election, the count took four days to elect four MEPs. Now there are five seats.

“It all depends on the strength of the vote won by the top candidates and how much clear space they can put between them and others,” she says.

In 2019, counting went on in Ireland South for around seven days. There are 23 candidates running this time around in Ireland South. In 2019, Dublin was quicker, taking three days. There are also 23 candidates running in Dublin.

In any event, the European count will start at 9am on Sunday but results cannot be announced until voting concludes across Europe at 10pm Irish time tomorrow.

As I said, there are three elections counts happening this weekend covering the European Parliament the local elections and the first directly elected mayor of Limerick.

So, how does it all happen?

Well, first the ballot boxes will be opened and the papers will be sorted and separated.

Counting in the local elections will take place first. There are around 2,100 candidates running in 31 local authorities, covering a total of 166 local electoral areas. These local politicians are competing for 949 seats, so the competition will be pretty intense.

While it will take some time for the seats to be filled, the tallymen and tallywomen in count centres around the country will be working their magic from the get go and watching the votes being opened and sorted.

These tallies will give an early indication as to how the race is panning out and will be closely watched by politicians and journalists - including this live story.

All going well, the count should be done today - but it doesn’t always go well so we will have to wait and see what happens.