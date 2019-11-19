Trump’s Ukraine call was improper, impeachment hearing told

Two officials who listened in to the July 25th phone call between US president Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy have told the impeachment inquiry that they felt that the call was unusual, undermining Mr Trump’s claim that it was a “perfect call”.

Speaking on the third day of public testimony in the ongoing inquiry into Mr Trump, Lt Col Alexander Vindman, a member of the National Security Council, described his the concern felt when he listened in to the phone call that is at the centre of the impeachment investigation opened in September.

“What I heard was inappropriate, and I reported my concerns to Mr Eisenberg,” Lt Col Vindman said, referring to John Eisenberg, the top lawyer at the National Security Council. “It is improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a US citizen and political opponent.”

Mr Trump’s req uest during the July 25th call for Ukraine to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter prompted Democrats in the House of Representatives to open the impeachment inquiry in September.

Democrats are seeking to prove that Mr Trump improperly asked a foreign government to undertake politically motivated investigations into his rival. Mr Biden, whose son served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while he was vice-president, is running for the Democratic nomination in next year’s president election.

Lt Col Vindman, a Ukraine expert who was born in the former Soviet state but emigrated to the United States as a toddler, also described how Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer to Mr Trump, was prompting “false information that undermined the United States’ Ukraine policy”.

The decorated lieutenant colonel testified that Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, told Ukrainian representatives at a meeting on July 10th, that they should undertake specific investigations in order to secure a meeting with Mr Trump.

Afterward, Mr Sondland said Ukraine needed to deliver investigations into the 2016 elections and into former vice president Joe Biden and his son. “I stated to Ambassador Sondland that this was inappropriate and had nothing to do with national security,” Lt Col Vindman told the House intelligence committee.

‘Better life’

In his opening statement, Lt Col Vindman – who has been accused by some Republicans of disloyalty, despite his service in the US military – spoke of his pride in serving in the US military, “serving the nation that gave my family refuge from authoritarian oppression”.

He also addressed his late father directly as he concluded his opening statement. “Dad, my sitting here today, in the US Capitol talking to our elected officials is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to United States of America in search of a better life for our family. Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth”.

Jennifer Williams, a career foreign service official who is currently seconded to the office of vice president Mike Pence, also described how the phone call struck her as unusual.

Ms Williams, who has listened in to approximately 12 phone calls between US presidents and heads of states throughout her career, said: “What I found unusual or different about this call was the president’s reference to specific investigations. I thought that the references to specific individuals and investigations ... struck me as political in nature given that the former vice president is a political opponent of the president.”

“The reference to Biden sounded political,” she said.

Ms Williams also testified that she was informed in May by an assistant to White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney that Mr Trump had decided that Mr Pence would not attend Mr Zelenskiy’s inauguration in Ukraine as planned, though she said she was not given a reason why.

Republicans on the committee pressed both witnesses on whether they had had contact with the media about the July 25th phone call or any related matters. Both repeatedly answered that they had not.

In one of the most tense moments of the hearing, the top Republican on the intelligence committee, Devin Nunes, asked Lt Col Vindman if he knew the identity of the whistleblower who originally launched a complaint about the phone call. This complaint ultimately prompted the impeachment inquiry after the White House issued a reconstructed version of the call.

Witnesses

Committee chairman Adam Schiff warned his Republican counterpart that “these proceedings will not be used to out the whistleblower,” while Lt Col Vindman’s lawyer intervened on behalf of his client.

Lt Col Vindman also corrected Mr Nunes for addressing him as Mr Vindman. “Ranking member, it’s lieutenant colonel Vindman, please.”

Lt Col Vindman and Ms Williams are the first witnesses to appear this week as the public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into Mr Trump continue.

Among those due to testify later this week are Mr Sondland, the current ambassador to the EU, who was centrally involved in Ukraine policy.

On Monday, the committee released the opening statement of David Holmes, an adviser in the US embassy in Kiev, who testified over the weekend. Mr Holmes alleges he overheard a phone call between Mr Trump and Mr Sondland on July 26th, during which the president asked the ambassador about the status of the investigations.

“This was an extremely distinctive experience in my foreign service career,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like this, someone calling the president from a mobile phone at a restaurant, and then having a conversation of this level of candour, colorful language. There’s just so much about the call that was so remarkable that I remember it vividly.”