Top North Korean official heads to US for talks

A top North Korean official has left for New York talks talks amid continued signs that a summit between US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may proceed as planned next month.

Gen Kim Yong-chol, a former intelligence chief , boarded a flight from Beijing to New York on Tuesday, becoming the most senior North Korean official to visit the United States since Gen Jo Myong Rok visited former president Bill Clinton in the White House in 2000 for talks that ultimately proved fruitless.

Mr Trump confirmed the visit on Twitter.

“We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea, ” he said. “Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!”

Mr Trump was referring to the letter he sent to the North Korean leader last Thursday cancelling the summit.

Since then there has been a flurry of diplomatic activity, prompted by North Korea’s conciliatory response to Mr Trump’s letter, in which the leadership said it remained open for talks “any time” and expressed hope that the “Trump formula” could help settle the issue.

Two US delegations have travelled to Asia in recent days to prepare for a possible summit.

One, led by Sung Kim, current ambassador to the Philippines and former ambassador to South Korea, arrived at the weekend in the Northern side of the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea where talks are continuing.

A second group of US officials have travelled to Singapore where they are putting logistical plans in place for a summit.

A group of North Korean officials also travelled to Singapore late on Monday led by North Korea’s de facto chief of staff, Kim Chang Son.

Former spy

The developments came after South Korean president Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un held an unscheduled meeting at the border village of Panmunjom on Saturday, with both sides stating that the US-North Korea summit should go ahead.

Mr Trump, who spent the Memorial weekend holiday at the White House, has said little about the substance of the behind-the-scene discussions and spent much of the weekend tweeting about his frustration with the ongoing Russia investigation.

However, he did confirm the visit of the US delegation to the demilitarised zone on Saturday, tweeting: “I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!”

The visit to New York by Kim Yong-chol is the most significant sign yet that North Korea is preparing for the summit in earnest. A former spy, he was blacklisted by the United States in 2010 and 2016 over the North’s nuclear programme. He was also linked to an attack on a South Korean ship in 2010 that led to the death of 46 sailors.

A close aide to Kim Jong-un he has been playing an increasingly important role in the improvement of relations between North and South Korea, attending the Winter Olympics in the south in February.

Both the United States and North Korea are understood to be in favour of the summit going ahead, but there is still significant differences between what both sides want from the summit.

With North Korea unlikely to sign up to complete denuclearisation, it is unclear if Mr Trump would accept a phased or more limited approach, particularly considering his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement in part because of the sunset clauses contained within the agreement.

Mr Trump also spoke with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, during which both agreed to continue “close co-operation” in advance of any expected meeting between the United States and North Korea, according to the White House.

Mr Abe told reporters that he planned to meet Mr Trump before the summit. Tokyo is keen to ensure that Japanese concerns are addressed in any agreement signed by Washington and Pyongyang.