Christmas comes early to one London department store

Selfridges has defied the return of the heatwave to open its Christmas shop for those already craving some festive winter cheer.

The department store has proudly announced it is once again the first in the world to unveil its Christmas section – 145 days ahead of the event itself – with shelves already loaded with tinsel, glitter and baubles decorated in the hues of a frosty morning.

The shop will hit peak stock in September, when shoppers will be able to choose from 3,800 items ranging from a £1.95 (€2.18) souvenir pencil to a selection of ornate neon signs selling for around £8,500 (€9,546).

Selfridges said the ongoing commercial success of the shop’s summer launch translated into year-on-year record sales, driven by both domestic early Christmas shoppers and souvenir-hunting tourists.

This year it will expand to Christmas gifts for pets, the option to create a personalised family Christmas jumper and more than 50 types of tinsel ranging in price from £3 (€3.36)to £15 (€16.84) for the “ultimate tinsel garland”.

Selfridges Christmas and home buyer Eleanor Gregory said: “We have so many customers visiting from all over the world, eager to snap up festive decorations and souvenirs on their London summer holidays which they can’t buy at home.

“Our summer Christmas shop launch simply addresses the growing demand for convenience Christmas shopping outside the traditional Christmas season from many of our customers.

“They include a large number of domestic customers who love to Christmas shop very early in the year to get it wrapped and taken off their to-do list.

“They also tell us that they like to be able to take their pick of the very best selection available whilst the range we offer is at its most comprehensive.” – Press Association