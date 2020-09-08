Brexit: Top UK lawyer quits over withdrawal ‘deal changes’

The head of the UK’s government legal department has quit over suggestions that Boris Johnson is trying to row back on parts of last year’s Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland.

Jonathan Jones is the sixth senior Whitehall official to resign this year, amid growing tensions between the prime minister and staff at the top of the civil service.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office said: “I can confirm Sir Jonathan has resigned but cannot comment further.” - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020, PA

