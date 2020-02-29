United States and Taliban sign Afghanistan peace deal
Washington will withdraw all troops from country within 14 months if Taliban upholds commitments
Members of Afghanistan’s Taliban delegation walk ahead of an agreement signing between them and US officials in Doha, Qatar on Saturday. Photograph: Ibraheem al Omari/Reuters
The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace agreement on Satruday aimed at ending 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan.
The United States and Nato would withdraw all troops in Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban upheld its commitments, according to a joint statement released by the US and Afghan governments on Saturday.
The United States would initially reduce its forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 within 135 days of the US-Taliban agreement, which was signed in the Qatari capital of Doha. –Reuters