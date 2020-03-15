Coronavirus: German vaccine developer rejects US buy-up bid

The main owner of a German company developing a vaccine for coronavirus has dismissed an approach by the US government.

CureVac, a biotechnology company based in the southern Germany city of Tübingen, says it could be ready as early as June with a low-dose Covid-19 vaccine for testing on humans.

Over the weekend, German officials said the US federal government had offered a “large sum” – thought to be $1 billion – to move CureVac’s research and development work across the Atlantic. This prompted fears that the US wanted priority – or even exclusive access – to the developmental vaccine.

German billionaire Dietmar Hopp, whose holding company owns 80 per cent of CureVac, has insisted the company’s priority is for the vaccine – when ready – to be available as quickly and as widely as possible.

In a swipe at the Trump administration, Mr Hopp said: “This should be available not just regionally but, in a show of solidarity, be available to reach, protect and help people in the whole world.”

On March 2nd CureVac CEO Daniel Menichella was invited to a round-table discussion with President Donald Trump and other pharmaceutical chiefs to discuss the fight against coronavirus.

“We are very confident that we will be able to develop a potent vaccine candidate within a few months,” said Mr Menichella in a statement after the meeting.

Four days ago CureVac, which has a second base in Boston, announced Mr Menichella’s departure, giving no reason. Now the company’s majority shareholder has insisted work on the vaccine will continue at its Tübingen base.

“I feel obligated not just to protect people from infection and offer patients better therapy and a cure but also to create sustainable, innovative infrastructure and jobs in Germany,” said Mr Hopp.

CureVac, whose second-largest shareholder is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has “denied firmly” weekend reports it was planning to sell the developmental vaccine but has refused to comment further.

Talk of an approach from the US has rattled German government officials who fear the vaccine offer is the latest example of the Trump administration’s protectionist “America First” policy. Foreign minister Heiko Mass praised German pharmaceuticals for their lead role in worldwide co-operations to develop new medications and vaccines.

“We cannot allow that others want to acquire research results exclusively,” he added, promising to raise the issue at upcoming G7 meetings. “This virus will only be beaten with each other, not against each other.”

With 4,838 cases of coronavirus, Germany closed its land borders to all but essential traffic at 8am on Monday. All 16 federal states have closed schools and public buildings and banned public events. Chancellor Angela Merkel will head a Covid-19 crisis meeting in Berlin with leaders of Germany’s federal states and CureVac will be on the agenda.

Federal interior minister Horst Seehofer said it is now up to the government to ensure security of its borders, food supply “and our medical products and medicines”.

US officials have dismissed as “overblown” details in reports of an exclusive offer for CureVac and insisted that, had any purchase gone through, the vaccine would have been shared with the world.

Officials in Berlin said they had been in discussion with other European countries to prepare a counter-bid for CureVac’s vaccine, if necessary.

German federal economics minister Peter Altmaier has praised Mr Hopp’s intervention, saying: “Germany is not for sale.” The minister told German television: “When we’re dealing with important infrastructure and the national and European interest, we will act if we have to.”